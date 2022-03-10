Tupelo softball team drops pair of games at Caddo Festival

CADDO — It was a rough trip to the Caddo Festival on Tuesday for the Tupelo High School softball team.
The Lady Tigers dropped a 12-1 decision to Caney in the opener before falling to Caddo by an identical 12-1 score.
Tupelo, now 1-3, is set to host its own festival that includes Roff and Tushka beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.
Game 1
Caney 12, Tupelo 1
The Lady Tigers scored a run in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Carli Cox and wouldn’t score again in the four-inning contest.
Tupelo finished with seven hits, including doubles by Ava Sliger and Maci Gaylor.
The Lady Cougars compiled 12 hits in the contest. Grace Moore and Leah Smith blasted home runs for Caney, while Hailey Hairell finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Alana Kendrick and Haylee Willis also cracked doubles for Caney (6-0).
Game 2
Caddo 12, Tupelo 1
Kylee Watson hit an RBI double with one out in the bottom of the first inning but the Lady Tigers were shut out the rest of the way. Watson’s double was one of three THS hits in the four-inning affair.
The Lady Bruins led just 5-1 after three innings before erupting for seven runs in the top of the fourth.
Caddo, now 3-0 on the year, got home runs from Timber Hensley, Paityn Lowry and Kadey McKay. Rylan Peevyhouse smashed at triple.
Peevyhouse finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored in Caddo’s 17-hit barrage.
Josie Burns, Hensley and Emily Robinson also hit doubles for Caddo.
Hensley finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the winners.
