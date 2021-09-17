RATTAN — A pair of Tupelo pitchers combined for a three-inning shutout as the Tigers socked Smithville 13-0 Thursday in the first round of the Rattan Tournament.
Coach Clay Weller’s group, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 12-6 on the year, while 18th-ranked Smithville dropped to 10-10.
Tupelo starter Davin Weller tossed the first two innings to pick up the pitching win. He struck out one, walked one and didn’t allow a hit or run. Nate Medcalf allowed one hit in the final frame.
Eight Tupelo players recorded at least one hit in a 10-hit THS offense.
Taecyn Meek finished 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored, while Dalton O’Dell also had two hits, doubled, drove in a run, walked and scored a run.
Brody McCollum went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Colton Bourland finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Cody Airington finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored, while Peyton Bills went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
The Rattan tournament continues today and Saturday.
Roff edges Red Oak
DURANT — Roff senior Drew Sheppard pitched six strong innings to help the Tigers turn back Red Oak 2-1 Thursday at the Murray State Festival. The game was played at Mike Metheny Field.
Roff played Silo Thursday night. The Tigers will meet Oktaha at 1 p.m. today and Vici at 3 p.m. at Murray State College in Tishomingo.
Sheppard struck out four, walked one, hit two batters and allowed just four hits and one earned run in six innings of work. Bill McCarter pitched the seventh inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced to earn the save.
Roff had six hits in the contest, led by Dylan Reed, who went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk. McCarter finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Brand Wilson went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a two-bagger.
Sheppard and Easton Riddle had Roff’s other two hits.
Chase Pair finished 1-for-2 with a double and Reed Kauk went 1-fo-r2 with a run scored. Brex Caldwell and Graysob Colbert had the other Eagle hits.
Trevor Lyons suffered the mound loss for Red Oak. He struck out one, walked three and allowed three hits and two earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Stonewall takes pair at Achille
ACHILLE — Stonewall steamrolled host Achille Tuesday night, rolling to a sweep with victories by counts of 21-1 and 14-0.
The Longhorns improved to 8-16 on the year, while the Eagles dropped to 1-14.
Game 1
Stonewall 21, Achille 1
The game was tied at 1-1 after the first inning, but Stonewall exploded for 11 runs in the second inning and nine more in the third to end the game.
Stonewall piled up 14 hits in the game, led by Angel Gutierrez who went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored. Garrett Gambrell finished 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored, while Tageus Pogue ended up 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Laden Bailey went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Caleb Gibson finished 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs. Ryan Guffey finished 1-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Kaden Romines walked twice and scored three runs.
Gage Brady was the winning pitcher for the Longhorns. He struck out one, walked four and allowed just one hit and no earned runs in two innings.
Game 2
Stonewall 14, Achille 0
Stonewall scored 11 times in the top of the first inning to pull away early.
The Longhorns collected 10 hits in the two-inning contest.
Laden Bailey led the SHS charge, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ryan Guffey finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored, while Tageus Pogue hit a triple, walked, drove in a run and scored once.
Gage Brady finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Garrett Gambrell went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Kaden Romines finished 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored.
Brody McCown pitched two shutout innings for the victory. He struck out three, walked one and allowed just one hit.
