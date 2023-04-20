TUPELO — The Tupelo High School softball team put on an impressive display of power, crushing 13 home runs to win a Class A District championship on Tuesday.
The sixth-ranked Lady Tigers demolished Fort Cobb-Broxton twice by counts of 19-1 and 19-7 after disposing of Alex 13-1 earlier in the day.
Coach Dustin Romines’ team improved to 19-9 on the year and advances to a regional tournament next week. Fort Cobb-Broxton is finished at 12-19 and Alex bows out of the playoffs at 6-8.
The Lady Tigers have scheduled a regional tuneup game next Monday at Class 4A No. 12 Latta.
One player who has been on fire since returning to the Tupelo lineup on April 14 is Ava Sliger. The junior has been on a tear, hitting an impressive .636 with four home runs, two doubles, 10 RBIs, and 11 runs scored in just six games. During the three THS district contests, Sliger went 8-for-11 with three home runs, a triple, a double, eight RBIs, and seven runs scored.
Tupelo 19, Fort Cobb 7
The Lady Mustangs tried to stay close and trailed just 12-7 after three innings. But Tupelo surged to the district title with a seven-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning.
Raylee Jones and Carli Cox both hit three-run homers in the inning and Maci Gaylor added a solo shot.
Cox led a 22-hit Tupelo attack, going 4-for-4 with three home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored. Gaylor finished 3-for-4 with two homers, four RBIs and four runs scored and Ava Sliger went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Kylee Watson also had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice for the district hosts.
Jones finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Kayle Watson ended up 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Liz Sliger also had two hits and Jaycee String slapped a double.
Fort Cobb collected 10 hits and got home runs from Jinger Bare and Aleeciah Vasquez. Bare went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Vasquez finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Lace Greer and Reagab Repp both had two hits apiece for the Lady Mustangs.
Tupelo 19, Fort Cobb 1
Tupelo pushed across nine runs in the top of the second inning to build a quick 11-0 lead.
Maci Gaylor ripped three home runs in this contest, giving her a team-high five for the tournament. She finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, seven RBIs and four runs scored. Ava Sliger followed with a 3-for-4 effort that included two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Marley Crites finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Carli Cox went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a double and two runs scored. Jaycee Stringer also had two hits and drove in two runs for the hosts, while Bailey Battles hit a pair of singles.
Bryana Davis doubled and drove in the only run for Fort Cobb.
Tupelo 13, Alex 1
Tupelo took the suspense out of this one early by erasing a 1-0 deficit by scoring seven times in the bottom of the first inning.
The Lady Tigers piled up 13 hits in just three innings. Kylee Watson led the THS charge, going 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Liz Sliger finished 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, while Jaycee Stringer went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Carli Cox ended up 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Ava Sliger went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Sophomore Bailey Battles also had two hits for the Lady Tigers and drove in a run.
