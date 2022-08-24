TUPELO — Ace Ava Sliger was dominant through four shutout innings and the Tupelo Lady Tigers buried Asher 10-0 in a Monday home game.
Tupelo improved to 6-2 on the year, while Asher slipped to 5-4.
Coach Dustin Romines’ bunch led 5-0 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the run rule.
Paige Kingston scored the walk-off run for Tupelo after Keira Miller was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Sliger struck out nine, didn’t walk a batter and allowed two hits in her pitching gem.
Kylee Watson paced a nine-hit THS offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Liz Sliger went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Carli Cox finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Tupelo leadoff hitter Maci Gaylor ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored, while Jaycee Stringer went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Both Marley Crites and Bailey Battles each finished 1-for-2 with a walk.
The Lady Tigers were also able to take advantage of six walks and a pair of hit batters.
Asher’s two hits came from Payton Leba and Preslee Taylor.
Tupelo hosted Maud on Tuesday and will compete in the 2022 Roff Fast Pitch Tournament which begins Thursday. The Lady Tigers face Lexington at 12:30 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
Asher was at Wewoka on Tuesday and now the Lady Indians begin preparing to host their own tournament Thursday through Saturday. Asher is set to face Wetumka at 5:40 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Holdenville outlasts
Lady Mustangs
ALLEN — In a game that went back and forth and got a little crazy over the final two innings, the Holdenville Lady Wolverines turned back host Allen 10-9 Monday night.
The Lady Mustangs fell to 7-4 on the year, while Holdenville won for the first time this fall, improving to 1-11.
Holdenville scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning and four more in the top of the fifth to capture a 10-7 lead. Allen tried to rally with two runs in the bottom of the fifth before the comeback fell short.
Holdenville piled up 15 hits in the contest, led by Treslie Dennie, who finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Bella Adam went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, while leadoff hitter Belle McFarland finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Wolverines.
Kaylee Davis led a 12-hit Allen offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Macyee Davis went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while Cherish Woodward also had two hits for the hosts. Maebery Wallace hit a double and knocked in a run for Allen.
Allen hosted Wetumka on Tuesday and is scheduled to meet the Varnum-Paoli winner at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Asher Fast Pitch Tournament.
Latta rallies
past Dibble club
LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally past Dibble 6-4 Monday at Swanson Field.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ bunch improved to 8-5 overall and stayed atop the District 2A-4 stands with a perfect 6-0 mark. The Lady Demons fell to 8-7 and 1-2.
LHS leadoff hitter Laraby Jennings led an 11-hit offense, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Jaycee Presley went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Savannah Senkel finished 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Jennings was the winning hurler for Latta. She struck out three, walked two and allowed three earned runs in four innings. Ollie Miller tossed the final three frames for Latta and struck out two, walked one and allowed one hit and no runs.
Bella Hearon went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace Dibble at the plate and Macy Merrick finished 2-for-4 and drove in a run.
Latta was at Okemah on Tuesday and travels to Healdton on Friday. The Lady Panthers’ busy week continues Saturday at the Murray State College Softball Festival where they’ll face Caddo at 11:45 a.m. and Tishomingo at 1:30 p.m.
Maud squad shuts
out Stratford club
STRATFORD — Maud ace Aubrey Williams tossed a one-hit shutout and the Lady Tigers steamrolled Stratford 12-0 Monday at Stratford.
Stratford dropped to 10-2 on the year, while the Maud squad improved to 9-3.
Maud led 5-0 before erupting for seven runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Williams struck out nine, walked two and allowed just one hit — a single by Kennedy Layton with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning — in six strong innings.
Williams helped her own cause, finishing 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored to pace a nine-hit MHS attack. Amerikus Street also had two hits, while Maddie Dustman and Jaycee Pack cracked doubles for the visitors.
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Konawa on Tuesday and will head to the Asher Fast Pitch Tournament and will take on the Wewoka-Weleetka winner at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
