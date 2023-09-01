VANOSS — Tupelo pitchers Ava Sliger and Maci Gaylor kept the Vanoss offense in check in a 9-1 win over the host Lady Wolves Tuesday night.
Coach Derrick Romines’ team, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 14-1 while Vanoss fell to 7-9.
Tupelo travels to Dale today, while Vanoss is competing in the New Lima Tournament this weekend.
Tupelo 9, Vanoss 1
Sliger tossed the first four innings for the Lady Tigers. She struck out six, walked none and scattered four hits. Gaylor pitched two scoreless innings of relief with one strikeout and no walks.
Freshman Lainee Wafford led Tupelo at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Liz Sliger finished 2-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored and Jaycee Stringer went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Raylee Jones ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in the 10-hit Tupelo attack.
Freshman Riley King had two of four Vanoss hits in the game, stole two bases and scored the only run for her team. Freshman Vaeh Pierce went 1-for-2 with a double and two stolen bases and Caidence Cross added a base hit.
Asher shuts out Varnum
ASHER — Cadence Leba had a big day at the plate and Magi Melton tossed a complete game shutout in the Asher Lady Indians’ 5-0 victory over Varnum in a Tuesday road game.
Coach Tari Dubler’s bunch, ranked No. 17 in Class B, improved to 12-5 on the year, while the Lady Whippets dropped to 6-11.
Asher travels to Wayne at 5:45 p.m. tonight.
Asher 5, Varnum 0
Asher scored two runs in both the first and second innings to jump out to a quick 4-0 lead.
Cadence Leba led a seven-hit Asher offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the batting order. Kailey Trump went 2-for-4 and drove in a run for the visitors. Preslee Taylor and Kayleigh Coats had the other Asher base hits.
Melton struck out three, walked three and allowed just three Varnum hits in seven innings.
Nataleigh Beaver, Hailey Mack and Bailey Vigil all had hits for the Lady Whippets. Beaver was the losing pitcher. She struck out five, walked three and allowed just one earned run in seven innings.
Varnum was charged with five errors in the contest.
Wister takes two from Allen
ALLEN — Wister piled up 22 total hits and scored eight late runs to pull away from Allen 13-5 in a District 2A-9 game Wednesday night
The Lady Mustangs had dropped a 5-4 decision to the Lady Wildcats in a Tuesday night road game.
Allen fell to 12-9 overall and 0-3 in the district, while Wister has now won 12 consecutive games to improve to 13-1 and 5-0.
Coach Michaela Richbourg’s squad travels to Haworth next Tuesday in a key, 1 p.m. 2A-9 doubleheader.
Wister 13, Allen 5
Wister led just 5-3 before scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning and five more in the seventh.
Allen was no slouch on offense, gathering 11 total hits. Addison Prentice, Kayla Nickell, Kaylee Davis and Cherish Woodward all had two hits apiece for the hosts. Woodward and Davis both hit doubles.
Ava Laden doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Mustangs.
Jordan Makovy led the Wister onslaught, going 4-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored. Irelyn Cooper finished 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Maggie Wilson went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored and Bailyn Robertson went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored.
Hattie Pate finished 2-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored for Wister.
Kaylea Underwood was the winning hurler for Wister. She struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings.
Wister 5, Allen 4
Allen led 4-1 after five innings but host Wister scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the seventh to swipe the victory.
Kaylea Underwood and Jordan Makovy hit back-to-back run-scoring singles in the bottom of the seventh inning to end it.
Both teams finished with eight hits.
Kaylee Davis finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Mustangs. Kayla Nickell went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and scored twice, while Addison Prentice slapped a triple and scored a run.
Hattie Pate paced Wister at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, three stolen bases and two runs scored. Bailyn Robertson also had two hits for the hosts and Irelyn Cooper ended up 1-for-1 with two walks, a double and an RBI.
Underwood had a strong day in the circle for Wister. She piled up 15 strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings of work.
Stratford romps past Walters twice
WALTERS — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs rolled past Walters by counts of 17-0 and 14-4 in a pair of dominant District 2A-7 road wins Tuesday night.
Stratford improved to 15-2 overall and 2-1 in district play, while the Lady Blue Devils dropped to 5-10 and 0-4.
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to host district-leading Healdton at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Stratford 17, Walters 0
Stratford pulled away with a 10-run scoring spree in the top of the fourth inning.
Sophomore Ryleigh Ardery paced an 18-hit Stratford explosion, going 4-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Haylee Dickerson finished 3-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Launa Raymo, Callie Sandlin and Rylee Hart all added two hits each. Jordynne Bellville finished 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Bulldogs.
Junior ace Kennedy Layton pitched the first four innings for Stratford. She struck out seven, walked two and allowed just three Walters’ hits.
Stratford 14, Walters 4
This time Walters held a 2-1 lead before Stratford erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the third inning and five more in the fourth to leave the Lady Blue Devils behind.
Trinity Bess led a nine-hit Stratford offense by going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Haylee Dickerson finished 2-for-2 with three walks, a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Jordynn Bellville ended up 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs.
Kennedy Layton picked up the pitching win. She struck out three, walked three and allowed just two earned runs in the five-inning contest.
Ashlynn Dryden paced the Walters’ offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Anne Dyke and Kayla Meason both finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
