ROFF — The Tupelo Lady Tigers did it again.
Coach Dustin Romines’ club again shocked the Class A softball world by upsetting host and No. 3 Roff 6-2 to win a regional consolation title Saturday at Tiger Field.
A Tupelo team that entered the playoffs with only five victories improved to 10-24 on the season and earned a spot in the Class A State Tournament. The Lady Tigers meet No. 1 Red Oak (30-7) at 1 p.m. today in a first-round matchup at the Ball Fields at Firelake in Shawnee.
Tupelo opened the tournament with a lopsided 14-5 loss to Roff but then eliminated No. 9 Turner 10-6 to set up a rematch with coach Jason Trimmer’s club with the regional consolation championship on the line.
“This group of girls obviously likes playing when the stakes are high and it’s win or go home,” Romines said of his team’s remarkable run through the playoffs. “The resiliency this group has shown has been unreal.”
Now the Lady Tigers will face a Red Oak team that outscored two regional opponents by a combined 36-7 to earn a trip to the state tournament. But this Tupelo bunch doesn’t seem to mind who’s in the other dugout after upsetting one ranked team after another to punch its ticket to the big show.
“Hopefully we can keep it rolling on into the state tournament this week,” Romines said. “I don’t believe there is a group more deserving of what they have accomplished than the group of young ladies we have here. They have shown a tremendous amount of heart and fight in the last two weeks. As their coach, I couldn’t be any prouder of them.”
Roff was sent to the loser’s bracket with an excruciating 8-7 loss to No. 4 Whitesboro in the regional title game. The Lady Tigers end the season at 25-14.
Consolation championship
Tupelo 6, Roff 2
Freshman Raylee Jones got Tupelo started with an RBI double in the top of the first inning to put the visitors on top 1-0.
Roff answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Danleigh Harris and a sacrifice fly from Lillie McDonald that gave the home team a 2-1 advantage.
Incredibly, the potent Roff offense wouldn’t score again. After getting four hits in the first inning, the host Lady Tigers managed just two more the rest of the game. None of their six hits went for extra bases.
Freshman Ava Sliger smashed a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to put Tupelo ahead for good. The visitors then got some insurance runs when sophomore Kylee Watson blasted a three-run homer with two outs in the top of the seventh.
“That huge three-run homer by Kylee Watson helped seal the deal,” Romines said.
Watson finished 2-for-4 with her three RBIs in Tupelo’s 11-hit attack. Shalyn McCollum went 2-for-4 with two runs scored ad Sliger finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jones ended up 2-for-4.
Paige Mayfield led Roff at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Chloe Eldred went 1-for-3 and scored a run.
Loser’s Bracket
Tupelo 10, Turner 6
The game was tied at 3-3 after three innings but Tupelo scored two runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth frames en route to the victory.
Ava Sliger cranked two home runs in Tupelo’s 12-hit offense. She finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored.
Senior leadoff hitter Breonna D’Aguanno went a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while senior Hailey Gibson finished 2-for-3. Jaycee Stringer went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Victoria Palmer scored twice for the Lady Tigers.
Addison Lee led the Lady Falcons, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Karli Russell went 2-for-4 with a double and Braylee Foster finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Beth Hall also hit a double for Turner, drove in a run and scored a run.
First Round
Roff 14, Tupelo 5
This one was all Roff as the host Lady Tigers scored six runs in the first inning and six more in the second to race to an early 12-0 lead.
Roff pounded 20 hits in the contest, including two home runs by sophomore Chloe Eldred, who led the RHS attack by going 4-for-4 with six RBIs and three runs scored. Junior Paige Mayfield went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, while Kendra Kirk finished 3-for-r with two RBIs.
Lillie McDonald finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and walk and two runs scored for the home team and Maddie Adair ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Danleigh Harris and Camden Simon both had two hits and scored two runs for Roff.
Breonna D’Aguanno and Raylee Jones both had two of Tupleo’s seven hits. Jones drove in a run and scored a run. Bella Neal finished 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the visitors, while Hailey Gibson went 1-for-2 and scored a run. Ava Sliger went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Championship
Whitesboro 8, Roff 7
Leslie Collins hit a clutch two-out, three-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Whitesboro the walk-off victory over Roff.
The Lady Tigers broke a 5-5 tie with a single run in the top of the fifth inning via a home run by Paige Mayfield
Camden Simon delivered a run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning to put Roff on top 7-5 before Collins’ big hit in the bottom of the frame.
Danleigh Harris paced a 14-hit Roff offense, going 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Mayfield cracked two home runs and finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs a walk and three runs scored. Kailyn Gore went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Simon finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Lillie McDonald also had two hits, while Payton Owens went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a run scored.
Collins led a 13-hit Whitesboro offense by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Kayleigh Walker finished 2-for-2 with a grand slam, two walks, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Madi Edwards ended up 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Kinley Barron went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored twice for the Lady Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.