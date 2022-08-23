TUPELO — Class A juggernaut Silo proved to be too tall of a mountain to climb for the host Tupelo Tigers in the championship game of the 2022 Tupelo Fall Baseball Tournament.
The Rebels ran their impressive winning streak to 47 games with a 6-2 win over Tupelo in Saturday’s championship game. Silo is now 8-0 on the year, while Tupelo fell to 3-3. The Tigers mauled Moss 14-6 in a Friday semifinal contest.
“I wasn’t disappointed in my bunch. We played pretty well all weekend,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller. “I’m excited about what this team can do.”
In consolation play, the Byng Pirates reeled off two straight lopsided wins to capture fifth place. Coach Shawn Streater’s club rocked Rock Creek 15-3 on Friday before surging past Navajo 14-1 in the consolation title game on Saturday. The Pirates are now 3-4 on the year.
Silo 6, Tupelo 2
(Championship)
After Silo grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Tupelo slugger Cody Airington hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the first to knot the score at 1-1.
Silo scored three times in the top of the second inning on a two-run single by Kyle Proctor and a run-scoring hit by Easton Ford that gave the visitors a 4-1 cushion.
Proctor — who finished 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored to pace Silo at the plate — blasted a solo home run with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to make it 5-1.
A solo shot by Conner Cordell with two outs in the top of the sixth inning put the Rebels ahead 6-1.
Davin Weller hit a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the seventh that got Tupelo within 6-2 and the Tigers had runners at the corners before relief pitcher Carter Parker got Silo out of that jam.
Ford finished 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI for the Rebels, while Cordell went 2-for-4 with a double.
Airington had two of Tupelo’s four hits in the contest. Taecyn Meek hit a double for the home team.
Airington absorbed the pitching loss. He struck out four, walked four and allowed four earned runs in six innings. Nate Medcalf struck out two of the four batters in faced in the seventh inning for Tupelo.
Ford earned the mound win for Silo. He struck out four, walked three and allowed one earned run and two hits through 4.2 innings.
Tupelo 14, Moss 6
(Semifinals)
The Tiger trailed 6-5 before scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take control.
Tupelo piled up 10 hits in the game and saw three players finish with two hits each.
Cody Airington went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Cash Wafford finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Taecyn Meek ended up 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Colton Bourland drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Brody McCollum finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Payton Bills walked twice and scored twice, while Davin Weller slapped a double and drove in a run. Dalton O’Dell walked, drove in a run and scored a pair of runs for the hosts, while Luke Foreman went 1-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases, an RBI and a run scored.
Boe Jett went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to pace Moss at the plate and Manning Turner drove in two runs.
Airington picked up the mound win in relief. He struck out two, walked none and allowed just one hit while facing five batters. Davin Weller got the start and struck out four, walked five and allowed one hit and four earned runs in 2.1 innings.
Tupelo returns to action today, hosting Rattan at 4 p.m.
Byng 14, Navajo 1
(Consolation Championship)
Cooper McCage blasted a home run and spearheaded Byng’s nine-hit offense as the Pirates cruised to the consolation crown.
The Pirates exploded out of the gate with 12 runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.
McCage finished 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. He hit a two-run homer in Byng’s huge first inning.
Bo Boatwright went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and four RBIs for the Pirates, while both Mason Carter and Kendon Wood finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored apiece. Carter also hit a double.
Preston Welch and Grage Streater both finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Ezekiel Griffin scored three runs for the locals.
Boatwright recorded the pitching win for Byng. He struck out one, walked one and allowed just three hits and no earned runs in the three-inning contest.
Navajo’s three hits were singles from Keaton Fixico, Kaden Schmidt and Aden Allen.
Byng 15, Rock Creek 3
(Loser’s Bracket)
Byng led just 5-3 through five complete innings but the Pirates scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning and added six more in the top of the seventh to pull away.
Cooper McCage capped Byng’s scoring in the seventh with a two-run homer. He finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk.
Mason Carter led a nine-hit BHS offense, going 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the Pirate batting order. Gage Streater finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Kendon Wood drove in a pair of runs for Byng.
Callen Leslie and Collin Christian scored two runs apiece for the Pirates.
McCage was dominant on the bump to pick up the pitching win. He struck out 12, walked two and allowed just two hits and one earned run in the complete-game outing.
