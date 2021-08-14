TUPELO — The Lady Cougars and Tupelo Lady Tigers were locked in a dandy fastpitch softball game for five and a half innings on a steamy Thursday afternoon.
But the host Lady Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 tie and turned back Ada 4-1.
Tupelo improved to 2-0 heading into a Friday home date with local rival Stonewall. Ada dropped to 1-1 and travels to Mount St. Mary for district play at 5 p.m. Monday.
THS sophomore ace pitcher Ava Sliger was in total command for most of the game. She struck out 13 with no walks while scattering five Ada hits.
“We feel like with her in the circle, all we have to do is make routine plays and put the ball in play and we have a chance to win any game,” said Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines. “She’s good enough to go shut down anybody at any time.”
Ada head coach Taylor Henry said she knew facing Sliger would be a challenge for her young club.
“We knew coming down here it was going to be a good game. Any time you face a pitcher like Sliger, it’s going to be a tough game. I think the adversity we faced (today) is really going to help us later in the season. We can learn from it,” she said.
Tupelo had two of its four hits in the game in the bottom of the first inning that led to an early run. Kaylea Palmer hit a one-out single to left field and moved to second on a groundout by Ava Sliger. Carli Cox — a move-in from Coleman — followed with a line-drive single to left that scored Palmer from second base to put the home team on top 1-0.
The Lady Cougars didn’t scratch for a run until the top of the sixth inning when Abbey Strong led off with an infield hit, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Josie Morgan and raced home on an infield hit by Amaya Frizell — who promptly stole a pair of bases but was left standing on third.
Still, the game was tied at 1-1 heading to the bottom of the sixth.
Ada freshman pitcher Bradi Odom nearly matched Sliger pitch for pitch through five innings. She struggled with her control a bit in the top of the sixth as Tupelo took advantage of three walks, several ill-timed wild pitches and a base knock by Cox to push across three runs.
Cox led the THS offense, going 3-for-3 with a double — a line drive off the center field wall with one out in the bottom of the fourth.
Odom struck out nine and allowed just four hits. After surrendering the two hits in the first inning, she allowed just one more through the next four scoreless frames.
“It was a great game. Those are the types of games you like to be involved in,” Romines said. “We found enough inside of us there at the end to get the job done.”
Ada left three runners at third base in the contest and another at second.
“When you face good teams, you have got to take advantage of the things they give you and we didn’t do a good job of that today,” Henry said. “We expected a fight. Coming out on the wrong end of it will hopefully prepare us for the next time.”
Jakobi Williams cracked a one-out double in the top of the second inning for Ada. Rylynn Truett and Trenity Duvall had Ada’s other hits.
