ROFF — Tushka and Tupelo were tied at 1-1 heading into the seventh inning during the opening round of the 27th Annual Roff Spring Tournament Thursday at Tiger Field.
However, Tupelo erupted for six runs in the top of the final frame and toasted Tushka 7-2.
Coach Clay Weller’s club — ranked No. 3 in Class B — improved to 12-4 on the year, while Class A No. 7 Tushka dropped to 14-6.
Tupelo faces host Roff in a 7 p.m. semifinal game tonight in a battle of two of the top teams in the area. Tuska will meet Sentinel at 12:30 p.m. today in consolation play.
The tournament continues Saturday with games at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Tupelo’s big seventh-inning jaunt included five walks, a two-run double by Brody McCollum, an RBI hit by Luke Foreman and a sacrifice fly from Cody Airington.
Tushka pitchers walked a combined eight batters and hit two Tupelo players. The THS Tigers were also charged with two errors.
Foreman paced a nine-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Cash Wafford went 2-for-4 with a walk, while Dalton O’Dell finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Peyton Bills and Harley Davidson had Tupelo’s other hits.
Airington was the winning pitcher for Tupelo. He struck out 12, walked four and allowed just two earned runs in a strong complete-game performance.
Three Tushka hurlers combined for four strikeouts, eight walks and two hit batters.
Tushka finished with four hits in the game, including doubles by Tagen Simon and Lex Simon. Austin Self and Lex Simon both drove in runs for the THS Tigers.
