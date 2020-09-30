TUPELO — The Tupelo Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth — thanks mostly to five walks and a hit batter — and rallied past visiting Latta 13-10 in a wild playoff tuneup contest Monday afternoon.
Tupelo, ranked No. 8 in Class B, improved to 12-9 on the season, while Latta — No. 16 in Class A — dropped to 15-12.
The Tigers travel to Red Oak Thursday where they’ll compete in a Class B Regional Tournament. Tupelo meets Battiest at 2 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
The Panthers are off to Ft. Cobb-Broxton for regional play. Latta will battle the host and second-ranked Mustangs at noon on Thursday.
It wasn’t the prettiest game on either side.
Latta used seven pitchers in the contest and they combined for eight strikeouts, 13 walks and four hit batters. Three Tupelo hurlers combined for six strikeouts, eight walks and one hit batter and the Tigers committed three errors.
“There were not many strikes thrown, but I told my kids we found a way to win and to build on that,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller.
Latta out-hit Tupelo 7-6. DJ Van Atten paced Latta at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, six RBIs and a run scored. Nik Schroeder - who was charged with the mound loss in relief — went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Kale Williams knocked in two runs and scored once, while Cooper Hamilton finished 1-for-1 with three walks, a double and a run scored. Jackson Presley went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored from his leadoff spot.
Bentley Bills led the Tupelo offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.
THS leadoff man Cody Airington went 1-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs and two runs scored and Ty Bourland went 1-for-1 with four walks, two RBIs and a run scored. Harley Davidson finished with a walk, a hit and three RBIs, Davin Waller walked three times and scored twice. Colton Bourland finished with two RBIs for Tupelo.
Reliever Davin Weller earned the mound win. He struck out two, walked one and surrendered one earned run in two innings.
Host Roff knocks off Fletcher on Monday
ROFF — Four Roff pitchers combined to allow only one earned run and the Tigers took advantage of five Fletcher errors in a 10-2 victory over the visiting Wildcats Monday at Tiger Field.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 25-2 on the year and will carry a 21-game winning streak in a regional tournament beginning Thursday in Roff. Fletcher, No. 15 in Class A, left town at 20-12.
Roff meets Buffalo Valley at 2 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup in the regional tournament that also includes No. 7 New Lima and No. 14 Turner.
Easton Riddle, Drew Sheppard, Coby Simon and Cade Baldridge all saw mound action for the Tigers. That foursome combined for six strikeouts, two walks and allowed just five hits. Riddle earned the victory.
Three Fletcher hurlers combined for eight walks, a hit batter and four strikeouts.
Roff ended with eight hits by different players and all were singles.
Coby Simon finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, Trayson Miller went 1-for-3 with an RBI, Conner Owens went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, Kaden Darnell went 1-for-1 with two runs scored, Tanner Graves finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, Dylan Reed went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, Kagen Huneycutt finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored and Kagan Huneycutt ended up 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
Caleb Cambell led Fletcher with a 2-for-3 outing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.