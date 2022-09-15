The Ada High softball team had ace Ava Sliger and the Tupelo Lady Tigers right where they wanted them for five innings.
Up to that point, Ada was clinging to a 1-0 lead and had kept the talented Tupelo offense in check.
However, Sliger cracked an RBI double in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game and the Lady Tigers went on to score three more error-aided runs in the frame and rallied past Ada for a 4-1 victory.
Coach Dustin Romines’ team, ranked No. 7 in Class B, improved to 21-4 on the year, while Ada dropped to 15-7.
The Lady Cougars host local rival Byng in a big District 4A-2 clash at 4:30 p.m. today, while Tupelo travels to Tushka (No. 11 in Class A) at 4 p.m. today.
Ada got on the scoreboard first against Tupelo in the bottom of the third inning. Abbey Strong led off with a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ariana Munoz and hustled home on a run-scoring single by Brady Odom.
The Lady Cougars looked like they might add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth when Josie Morgan hit a two-out double and went to third on an infield hit by Strong. But Sliger got out of that jam without any further damage with a strikeout.
Sophomore Bailey Battles got Tupelo’s big sixth-inning comeback started with a pinch-hit single that dropped into the grass in shallow left field just out of reach of a charging Ada shortstop Tyley Dotson. Sliger quickly tied the game with a run-scoring double that made it 1-1.
A pair of Ada errors and RBI singles by freshman Kayle Watson, another THS pinch-hitter, and Maci Gaylor led to three more Tupelo runs in the inning.
Sliger retired the final seven Ada hitters she faces — including the last three via strikeouts — to end the game. Her strong pitching performance included 12 strikeouts, two walks and one earned run in a complete-game gem.
Odom was steady from the circle for Ada. She struck out five, walked one and allowed just two earned runs in seven innings.
Gaylor led an eight-hit Tupelo offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Kylee Watson cracked a two-out double in the top of the fifth inning for the visitors but didn’t score.
Odom came up with two of Ada’s four hits in the game.
