RATTAN — The Tupelo Lady Tigers dropped a pair of games Tuesday at the Rattan Festival, which was moved to Coalgate High School due to rainy weather that soaked the area Monday night.
In the first contest, former festival host Rattan bested the Lady Tigers 12-2. Then, the new host Lady Wildcats defeated Tupelo 11-4.
Tupelo, ranked No. 14 in Class A, fell to 3-4 on the season. Class 4A No. 5 Coalgate improved to 8-1, while Class 2A No. 7 Rattan stands at 5-2.
Coach Dustin Romines’ club returns to action on March 22 at Mill Creek.
Coalgate 11, Tupelo 4
Tupelo trailed 5-4 after three innings before Coalgate used a six-run burst in the top of the sixth inning to get some breathing room.
Kylee Watson led a seven-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored. Jaycee Stringer finished 2-for-3, while Ava Sliger ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and two runs scored.
Bailey Battles finished 1-for-2 with a double for Tupelo.
Chloe Brown blasted two home runs and finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Coalgate’s 13-hit offense.
Jordana Fuller went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a double and two runs from her leadoff spot, while Breana Hale finished 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Brylee Rice and Jaci Lackey also had two hits apiece for the Lady Wildcats.
Rattan 12, Tupelo 2
The Lady Rams scored in every inning and the Tupelo offense never quite got untracked.
Kylee Watson’s two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning spoiled a Rattan shutout.
Tupelo managed just five hits in the contest by five different players. The other THS hits came from Ava Sliger, Bailey Battles, Jaycee Stringer and Raylee Jones.
Vanoss wins pair at Konawa Festival
KONAWA — The Vanoss Lady Wolves bounced back from a season-opening loss to Stonewall to win a pair of games Saturday at the Konawa Festival.
Coach Jacob Grace’s bunch tackled Konawa 15-8 before stopping Stratford 14-13 in Game 2.
The Lady Wolves improved to 2-1 on the spring. Konawa is now 2-1, while the Lady Bulldogs are off to a 1-5 start.
Vanoss is scheduled to host Wynnewood at 2 p.m. today. Stratford is at Konawa on Monday at 4 p.m.
Vanoss 15, Konawa 8
Vanoss erupted for 11 runs in the top of the first inning and coasted to the victory.
The Lady Wolves piled up 18 hits and were led by Brinn Brassfield who finished 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Madi Faust went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, while Maggie Stone finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Hailee Brown went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in the VHS leadoff spot, while Makenna Donaldson ended up 2-for-2 with two walks, a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Jaycee Underwood scored three times for the Lady Wolves.
Malena Whitekiller led a seven-hit Konawa offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Abby Brimm finished 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jaylyn Isaacs went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored for the home team.
Vanoss 14, Stratford 13
The Lady Wolves led 14-5 heading to the seventh inning before Stratford nearly made a giant comeback with an eight-run volley in the top of the seventh inning before Vanoss finally closed the door.
The hot Vanoss bats ended up with 21 hits in the contest. The Lady Wolves belted four triples and six doubles in the contest.
Brinn Brassfield turned in her second 4-for-4 outing of the day. She finished with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Madi Faust went 3-for-4 with a double, and RBI and two runs scored, while Maddie Dansby finished 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Trinity Belcher went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored, while Alexis Belcher also ripped a triple for Vanoss.
Jaycee Underwood ended up 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Maggie Stone finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Stratford finished with 14 hits and was paced by Lundyn Anderson who finished 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Launa Raymo went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and three runs scored, while Liberty Fires finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Haylee Dickerson also had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice for the Lady Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.