TUPELO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers used a second-quarter shutout and a big finish to knock off Maysville 36-25 at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers improved 5-6 on the year, while the Lady Warriors fell to 8-9.
Tupelo led 10-6 after the first quarter and then blanked Maysville 6-0 in the second to build a 16-6 halftime lead.
Maysville cut the THS advantage to 21-17 after three quarters, but Tupelo outscored the visitors 15-8 over the final eight minutes.
Kylee Watson paced Tupelo with a game-high 17 points. Shalyn McCollum and Breonna D’Aguanno chipped in seven points apiece.
Sarah Sanders led Maysville with 11 points and Taylor Hillis was next with six.
Tupelo is at Stuart Friday night.
Stonewall boys club Coleman
COLEMAN — The Stonewall High School boys basketball team build a big lead early and coasted past Coleman 73-35 in a Tuesday night road game.
The Longhorns improved to 11-7 heading into a Pontotoc Conference showdown with Allen Friday night inside the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium. Coleman dropped to 8-12.
After the first-quarter dust settled, Stonewall had already built a 25-4 lead. The Longhorns then outscored Coleman 23-11 in the second period to stretch their advantage to 48-15 by halftime.
Ashton Bierce paced the SHS offense with 18 points, including three 3-point baskets. Spencer Gatewood drilled five 3-pointers and scored 16 points for coach Wes Moreland’s club.
Tyler Larsh was next for Stonewall with eight points and Clayton Findley chipped in six.
Fason Sampson led Coleman with a team-high 12 points and Dean Bird chipped in eight.
Stonewall returns to action Friday night when Allen visits the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium.
Maysville turns back Tupelo
MAYSVILLE — The Tupelo Tigers got off to a cold start and couldn’t catch Maysville the rest of the game in a 58-46 loss to the Warriors Tuesday night.
Maysville improved to 10-7, while Tupelo now sits at 3-7.
Maysville grabbed an early 14-4 advantage before Tupelo trimmed its deficit to 30-22 by halftime. Tupelo trailed 43-36 after three quarters before Maysville ended the game on a 15-10 run.
Bentley Bills hit five 3-pointers and led the THS offense with 19 points. Cody Airington also had 19 points and sank three 3-point baskets. Dalton O’Dell followed with six.
Senior guard Ty Wilmot scorched the nets for a game-high 32 points. Brodie Albright was next for the home team with nine points, while Gunner Chambers followed with seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.