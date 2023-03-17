CANEY — The Tupelo Tigers rolled to a pair of victories Tuesday at the Caney Festival.
The Tigers knocked off the host Cougars 8-2 and blanked local foe Vanoss 8-0.
Coach Clay Weller’s troops, ranked No. 4 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 4-0 on the year. Class B No. 12 Caney fell to 3-1 after and posted a 4-2 win over the Wolves. Vanoss dipped to 1-2.
The Wolves travel to Byng at noon today. Tupelo is at Rock Creek on Friday.
Tupelo 8, Caney 2
The Tigers led 2-0 before pulling away with six runs in the top of the seventh inning. Tupelo took advantage of five walks and a hit batter during the late uprising.
Tupelo collected five hits in the contest, led by Colton Bourland who finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Davin Weller went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. Luke Foreman, Dalton O’Dell and Cash Wafford all had RBIs.
Caney got a 2-for-3 effort from Colby Hodge, while Alex Wingo went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Weller recorded the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out nine, walked one and didn’t allow a run in seven shutout innings of work.
Tupelo 8, Vanoss 0
Brody McCollum pitched five shutout innings to earn the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out four, walked one and allowed just two hits. McCollum also helped out his own cause, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Taecyn Meek went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Cody Airington ended the contest via the run rule, capping a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth with a run-scoring triple. Davin Weller doubled and drove in a run for the Tigers.
Bryson Smith had two of four Vanoss hits. Brayden Cannon and Tucker Miller had the only other VHS hits.
Smith was charged with the pitching loss. He struck out two, walked two and hit four batters and 5.2 innings.
Caney 4, Vanoss 2
Caney erased a 2-1 Vanoss lead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. The game was scoreless from that point on.
Both teams managed just three total hits each.
Bryson Smith doubled and drove in a run, while C Reeder and J Austin both had singles for the Wolves.
Chet Hodges had two of Caney’s three hits. He also was the winning pitcher. Hodges struck out eight, walked three and allowed one earned run in four innings. Alex Wingo tossed the final three scoreless innings. He struck out three, walked none and allowed just two hits.
Brayden Cannon absorbed the loss for the Wolves. He walked two and allowed one earned run in two innings. Matt Wood pitched four scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts and one walk.
Lindsay shuts out Latta in Antlers
ANTLERS — Two Lindsay pitchers combined for a shoutout as the Leopards blanked Latta 3-0 Wednesday at the 2023 Southeast Shootout in a game played at Antlers High School.
The Panthers surged past Keys 11-2 on Tuesday.
Class 3A Lindsay improved to 2-1 on the year, while the Panthers — ranked No. 7 in Class 2A — returned home at 3-2.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s club is now off until traveling to Asher on Monday and hosting Class B No. 16 Crowder at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lindsay 3, Latta 0
The Leopards scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the first inning and then there was no more scoring.
Lindsay pitcher Broty Ramming started the contest and struck out eight, walked two and allowed only two Latta hits in six innings. Kaleb Ince tossed the final scoreless frame to earn the save.
Jake LaMack absorbed the loss for Latta. He struck out four and walked five but still didn’t allow an earned run in four innings of work. G Pollard worked the final two innings for the Panthers.
Carson Abbott and Kaleb Goodwin produced Latta’s only hits.
Lindsay got base hits from Bentley Kesler and Beau Blankenship.
Latta 11, Keys 2
Latta pounded out 15 hits, led by Deakon Smith who finished 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Carson Abbott tallied three hits, walked once and scored two runs from the top of the LHS batting order.
Darien Miller went 2-for-4 and scored a run, while Kaleb Goodwin finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Panthers. Hunter Price cracked a double, while Landon Fortner also contributed a pair of hits and drove in two runs for the locals.
Abbott was the winning pitcher for Latta. He struck out six, walked two and didn’t allow a hit in four scoreless innings. Miller pitched two innings of relief and Ryder Perry closed out the game with one shutout inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.