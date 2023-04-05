Tupelo improves to 11-0 with win over Latta

LATTA — Tupelo’s winning ways continued Monday night at Panther Park in Latta.
Pitchers Brody McCollum and Talyon D’Aguanno combined to keep the Latta offense in check and the Tigers knocked off the Panthers 7-1.
Coach Clay Weller’s troops, ranked No. 3 in Class B, improved to 11-0 on the year, while the Panthers — ranked No. 13 in Class 2A — slipped to 5-8.
Carson Abbott ripped a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at 1-1.
The Tigers followed with three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Sophomore Luke Foreman had the big hit of the inning — a two-out, two-run double that put the Tigers ahead 4-1.
Tupelo finished with 11 hits in the game. David Weller, Taecyn Meek, Peyton Bills and Foreman all had two hits each to lead the Tigers.
Weller finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. He also drove in two runs. Meek finished 2-for-4 and scored once and Bills went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Foreman finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Cody Airington ripped a triple for the Tigers.
Latta collected six hits in the game, including two hits each from Reese Littlefield and Kaleb Goodwin. Littlefield hit a double for the hosts.
McCollum earned the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed just one earned run in four innings. D’Aguanna tossed the final three frames and had three strikeouts and no walks while allowing just one hit in three scoreless innings.
LHS tarter Gestin Pollard absorbed the pitching loss. He struck out three and walked one in six innings.
