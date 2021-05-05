TUPELO — Freshman Taecyn Meek hit a clutch two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning and the Tigers held off Moss 3-2 in a Class B Regional championship contest Saturday in Tupelo.
The fifth-ranked Tigers improved to 20-5 heading into a Class B State Tournament date with No. 4 Asher scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City. The 12th-ranked Pirates are done at 20-6.
Coach Clay Weller’s team opened the regional with a 20-2 rout of Caney and blanked Moss 7-0 in a winner’s bracket contest.
Championship
Tupelo 3, Moss 2
Tupelo got on the scoreboard first in the top of the third when Harley Davidson reached base on a bunt single, went to third on an errant pickoff throw and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bentley Bills that gave the home team a 1-0 lead.
Meek gave Tupelo a couple of insurance runs with his sixth-inning blast and as it turned out, the Tigers needed them.
Trenton Golden hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to trim the Tupelo advantage to 3-1.
Preston Hale scored on a two-out THS error in the bottom of the seventh inning to get Moss within a single run, but with a runner at second base, Tupelo ace Bentley Bills recorded a strikeout to end the game.
Bills was strong on the bump for the Tigers. He struck out nine, walked two and scattered five hits and surrendered just one earned run in the complete-game outing. Kason Pruitt turned in a nice pitching performance in defeat for Moss. He struck out 11, walked four and gave up three earned runs in seven innings.
Tupelo collected seven hits by seven different players.
Golden finished 2-for-3 for Moss.
Tupelo 7, Moss 0
This time it was sophomore Cody Airington that turned in a mound gem for the Tigers. He threw seven shutout innings that included 14 strikeouts and two walks while allowed just three Moss hits.
Caleb Laster pitched well in defeat for the Pirates. He struck out 12, walked one and allowed three earned runs in a complete-game effort.
Bentley Bills paced a 10-hit Tupelo offense by going 3-for4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Ty Bourland went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Taecyn finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored.
Dalton O’Dell went 2-for-3 and scored a run for the tournament hosts.
Trenton Golden and Gage Keesee both cracked doubles for Moss.
Tupelo 20, Caney 2
Cody Airington launched two home runs — including a grand slam — and the Tigers ran away from Caney.
Airington finished 2-for-4 with a walk, eight RBIs and three runs scored for the Tigers.
Bentley Bills went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Peyton Bills finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored.
Harley Davison ended up 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Taecyn Meek hit a bomb and drove in two runs.
Ty Bourland went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and two runs scored.
Harley Davidson was the winning hurler for the Tigers. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed two earned runs on three hits.
Taylor had two of Caney’s three hits and drove in both CHS runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.