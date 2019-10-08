Tupelo headed to Class B State

RED OAK – The ninth-ranked Tupelo Tigers rebounded from a Class B Regional opening loss to defeat No. 16 Boswell 5-3 and No. 8 Leflore 9-4 Friday to secure a runner-up regional baseball title and a berth in the Class B State Tournament.
Tupelo improved to 16-9 on the season with the two victories. The Tigers will be making the program’s 47th overall trip to the state tournament. Veteran THS head coach Clay Weller has guided the Tigers to 27 state tournament appearances.
Game 2
Tupelo 9, Leflore 4
The Tigers compiled 10 hits and overcame a 4-1 deficit with a six-run top of the seventh.
Harley Davidson finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. while Cody Airington and James Beach were each 2-for-4. Airington hit a triple, picked up one RBI and scored once, and Beach scored a pair of runs.
Tye Gould also doubled one time, knocked in two runs, scored twice and drew a walk in a 1-for-3 effort. Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain ended up 1-for-3 with one RBI. Bentley Bills was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and three walks.
Bills got the win in relief of starter Ty Bourland. Bills pitched the final 1.1 innings and allowed no runs off no hits with one strikeouts and no walks.
Leflore totaled just four hits.
Game 1
Tupelo 5, Boswell 3
Three Tigers collected two hits each in the two-run victory.
Bourland and Davidson were each 2-for-2 with one RBI. Bourland scored once and walked twice, and Davidson drew a walk.
Bills was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, and Gould ended up 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored as Tupelo totaled seven hits.
Bourland picked up the win in relief of Davidson. Bourland worked the final 1.1 frames and allowed no runs, no hits and no walks while recording a strikeout.
Boswell’s hit total amounted to five.
Asher also advances to state
LOOKEBA – Trevor Martin homered in a 16-hit attack for No. 6 Asher and Bryson Martin pitched a three-hitter Friday, and the Indians ripped 10th-ranked Oilton 16-1 in the first round of the Class B Regional Tournament Friday afternoon.
The Indians then upset No. 2 Lookeba-Sickles 6-1 in Friday night’s regional championship tilt to earn a trip to the Class B State Tournament.
Asher advances with a 15-11 record.
Asher 16, Oilton 1
Bryson Martin recorded nine strikeouts and walked only three in earning the pitching victory, as he also went 3-for-6 from the plate with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Joining Bryson Martin with three hits were Jake Dobbs, who was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, three runs scored and a walk, along with Michael McDonald, who ended up 3-of-6 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Trevor Martin had a 2-for-2 performance and drew four walks in the game. Besides his homer, he also hit a double and ended up with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Patch Hamilton and Ryan Reeser were each 2-for-5 as Hamilton doubled twice, knocked in six runs and scored once, while Reeser had a double, one RBI and two runs scored.
Asher 6, Lookeba 1
Trevor Martin struck out 17 batters and walked just three in throwing a three-hitter through 6.2 innings for the Indians. The lone Lookeba-Sickles run was unearned.
Dobbs, Bryson Martin, McDonald and Trevor Martin provided big lifts to Asher’s 11-hit assault.
Dobbs was 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. Bryson Martin went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. McDonald doubled once and knocked in two runs in a 2-for-4 effort, and Trevor Martin had one double and scored twice in going 2-for-4.
The Indians overcame three errors, while Lookeba-Sickles had two.
———o———
Note: Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
