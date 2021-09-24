Tupelo hangs on in win over Rock Creek

TUPELO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers were cruising right along in a home game against Rock Creek Tuesday night.
Coach Derrick Romines’ club led 6-0 through six innings before Rock Creek nearly made an incredible comeback before the hosts held on for a 6-5 victory.
The Lady Mustangs scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning before THS relief pitcher Carli Cox recorded a strikeout to end the game with the game-tying run on third base.
Tupelo, ranked No. 12 in Class B, entered Thursday’s playoff action at 11-10, while Rock Creek dropped to 9-7.
The Lady Tigers got another dominant start by ace Ava Sliger. She struck out 10, walked one and allowed just one hit in 5.1 innings. Cox pitched the final 1.2 innings and had four strikeouts, two walks and allowed two hits but didn’t give up an earned run thanks in part to six Tupelo errors.
Cox led Tupelo at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored in a 10-hit THS attack. Sliger finished 2-for-2 with a triple and scored three runs, while Jaycee Stringer went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Raylee Jones cracked a double, while Kylee Watson and Bailey Battles had Tupelo’s other hits.
The Lady Tigers hosted a Class B District Tournament Thursday.º
