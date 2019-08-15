Tupelo graduate lands NWSO communications job

ALVA — Northwestern Oklahoma State University Director of Athletics Brad Franz has announced the addition of Chris Maple to the Ranger athletics department administrative staff.
Maple recently joined the Ranger family as the assistant athletic director for communications.
“We are happy to have Chris join the Ranger family at Northwestern,” said Franz. “His work ethic and passion for athletics is unmatched and our student-athletes and athletic programs will be served well by him, as well as the leadership he will provide in bringing Ranger sports stories to our loyal fans and spectators. We look for to the year ahead.”
As the head of the Northwestern athletics communication office, Maple will serve as the primary contact for Ranger football, baseball men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s cross-country. He will also oversee two graduate assistants, Madison Parrott and Andrew Santagelo, student assistant Emma Sporleder and multiple student staff members.
Maple assumed the new role after spending the 2018-19 academic year as the assistant sports information director at Oklahoma City University. While at OCU, Maple assisted in the coverage of 22 intercollegiate varsity programs, as well as serving as the primary statistician for baseball and men’s and women’s soccer.
Maple — a Tupelo High School graduate — received his undergraduate degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State, where he was the student assistant sports information director, helping with the coverage of the 12 Savage Storm varsity programs. He was the primary statistician for Southeastern baseball, as well as assisting with sports information game day duties in men’s and women’s basketball, football and volleyball.
“I’m truly honored to be selected as the next assistant athletic director for communications,” said Maple. “I am excited to take the reins of northwestern’s athletic communications department. I’d like to thank Coach Franz and the entire staff for this opportunity.
“I know that getting the chance to work with Madi, Andrew and Emma will be a great opportunity for us to grow as both individuals and as a team. I believe that the team that I am joining is set up for success, making this year a stepping stone for excellence in Rangers athletics.”
Maple got his first taste of athletic communications during his time at Murray State College from 2009-12, while he also functioned as the Director of operations for the Murray State baseball team.
Maple graduated from Southeastern in 2016 with a degree in recreation and a minor in health and physical education. He is currently working toward a master’s of business in sports management from Southern New Hampshire, where he recently completed a graduate certificate in sports administration.
He and his wife, Leah, will reside in Alva with their two cats, Scooter Jay and Sid Lee.
