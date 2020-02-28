Tupelo girls topple No. 10 Battiest

QUINTON — Oops, they did it again.
The Tupelo Lady Tigers inched closer to a berth in next week's state tournament by upsetting No. 10 Battiest 56-45 Thursday night in a Class B Area Tournament contest in Quinton.
The Tigers improved to 9-10 on the year, while Battiest Lady Panthers are done at 22-7.
"It was, once again, a great team effort. This group continues to refuse to quit," said Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines.
Senior Autumn Fritz hit five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points to pace Tupelo.
Tupelo trailed 14-12 after the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime. The Lady Panthers carried a 35-30 lead into the fourth quarter before the Lady Tigers went wild.
Tupelo outscored Battiest 26-10 over the final incredible eight minutes to ease to another upset victory.
"We started off a little sluggish in the first half, but Autumn hit some big shots to keep us in it. The energy was better in the third, but we really turned it on in the fourth, putting up 26 and hitting some clutch free throws when we needed to," Romines said.
Kylee Watson scored 16 points for Tupelo, while Breonna D'Aguanno also reached double figures with 10.
Victoria Palmer chipped in seven points, while Shaylyn McCollum added six. D'Aguanno and Palmer both hit 3-pointers for the locals.
Cierra Axton poured in a game-high 30 points in a losing cause for Battiest. She nailed a trio of 3-pointers.
Tupelo was scheduled to meet No. 5 Leflore Friday afternoon, back in Quinton. The Lady Savages defeated Tupelo 61-43 in district play on their own home court. The Lady Tigers have since won four straight playoff games.
"Now we get an opportunity to take on a team that put us in this win-or-go-home mode. We're looking forward to the challenge," Romines said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.