STONEWALL — Shalyn McCollum tossed in 16 points to help the Tupelo Lady Tigers roll to a 49-29 victory over the Stonewall Lady Longhorns Friday night inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
It was the first victory of the season for the Lady Tigers (1-4), while Stonewall slipped to 0-4.
Breonna D’Aguanno and Victoria Palmer each knocked down two 3-point shots and finished with eight points apiece. Kylee Watson also ended up with eight points for the visitors. Mahayla Walker topped Stonewall with 10 points. She drained a pair of treys. Kaylee Ford followed with nine points off three 3-point baskets and Meghan Sliger chipped in seven points, including one trey in a losing cause.
The two teams were deadlocked at 8-8 through one quarter, but Tupelo went on a 14-6 run through the second period, 12-8 through the third and 15-7 in the fourth to pull away.
Stonewall travels to Asher tonight, while Tupelo hosts Stuart tonight.
Vanoss builds
big early lead
NEW LIMA — Emrie Ellis poured in all of her 21 points in the first half, and the Vanoss Lady Wolves crushed host New Lima 91-34 Friday night.
Vanoss stayed unbeaten at 4-0 on the year, while New Lima dropped to 3-2.
Fifteen of Ellis’ points came in the first quarter alone, as Vanoss raced out to a 37-8 advantage. She also knocked down two treys in the game.
The Lady Wolves then went on a 29-9 run through the second in building a 66-17 halftime cushion.
Three other Vanoss players reached double figures. Rileigh Rush tallied all 14 of her points, including three treys, in the first half. Lizzy Simpson followed with 12 points, eight of which came in the first half, and Madi Faust chipped in 10 points.
Emily Wilson was next with nine points, all in the first two quarters.
Jackie Harjo paced New Lima with 15 points.
Vanoss hosts Calvin tonight.
Roff girls cruise by Calvin
ROFF — Payton Owens drained four 3-point buckets and collected a game-leading 15 points Friday night, and the host Roff Lady Tigers buried Calvin 48-23.
Briana Britt nailed a pair of treys and added 14 points to the Roff attack. Sidney Wright also reached double figures for the Lady Tigers with 12.
Hannah Harris led Calvin with 11 points as she knocked down 7-of-8 free throws. No other Lady Bulldog had more than three.
Roff, up 7-5 after one quarter, outscored the Lady Bulldogs, 17-6, in the second quarter in building a 24-11 halftime advantage.
The Lady Tigers, now 2-3, are at Caney Thursday night. Calvin travels to Vanoss tonight.
Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
