VARNUM — The Tupelo Lady Tigers outscored Calvin 8-4 in the fourth quarter and edged the Lady Bulldogs 31-26 in a Class A Regional Tournament elimination game between two Pontotoc Conference foes Saturday at Varnum High School.
Tupelo improved to 7-7 and was scheduled to face Sasakwa — also a local opponent — Monday in another regional consolation contest in Varnum.
In a boys winner’s bracket affair, No. 1 Varnum sped past Tupelo 76-38. The Tigers (5-9) tried to keep their season alive against Coleman on Monday.
GIRLS
Tupelo 31, Calvin 26
Calvin led 12-10 after a low-scoring first half. The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Bulldogs 13-10 in the third quarter to carry a slim 23-22 lead into the final eight minutes.
Shalyn McCollom paced the Tupelo offense with nine points, including a 3-pointer. Ava Sliger and Victoria Palmer added six points each and Isabella Neal followed with four.
Faith Norman of Calvin led all scorers with 11 points, while Makenzie Wilson followed with six. Tessa Ehtelbah sank a 3-pointer and finished with four points and Mariah Bump rounded out the CHS scoring with four.
BOYS
Varnum 76, Tupelo 38
The top-ranked Whippets simply proved to be too big of a mountain for Tupelo to climb on this night.
Varnum sped to a 27-11 lead after the first quarter and by the time halftime rolled around, the home team was on top 44-16.
The Whippets were led by sharpshooter Lance Nutt, who sank five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Martell Davis hit a trio of 3-pointers and he — along with teammate Terrance Madkins — added 16 points apiece.
Cordell King hit a pair of treys and also hit double digits with 10 points.
Bentley Bills led Tupelo with 12 points and Dalton O’Dell followed with eight.
