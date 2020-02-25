HARTSHORNE — The Tupelo Lady Tigers’ improbable playoff run isn’t finished yet.
The Lady Tigers used a balanced scoring half, got off to a good start and knocked off Moyers 57-47 to capture a Class B Regional consolation championship Saturday afternoon inside the Hartshorne Event Center.
Coach Dustin Romines’ bunch is headed to the Class B Area Tournament for the first time in 10 years with an 8-19 record, while Moyers is done at 19-11. Tupelo has turned it up at the right time, winning four of its past six contests following a nine-game losing streak.
“Words cannot express how proud I am of this group of young ladies. With their backs against the wall this week, they really showed what kind of heart and determination they have,” said Romines, who watched his team rally from an 18-point deficit in a win over Calvin on Friday night.
“This group has bonded together, not only as a team, but as a family, and that showed today. It was a complete team effort, offensively and defensively,” he continued. “We have displayed a ‘don’t quit’ mentality since losing to Leflore in the district finals, and it has really shown since halftime of the game against Calvin. This group has accomplished something that hasn’t been done in the girls basketball program in 10 years, and we are looking toward continuing this run we are on Thursday.”
Tupelo’s next obstacle is a Class B Area Tournament battle with No. 10 Battiest at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Quinton High School. Battiest will enter that contest with a 22-6 record.
Shalyn McCollum and Breonna D’Aguanno each tossed in 13 points to lead a balanced scoring attack against Moyers. Kylee Watson also hit double figures with 11, while Autumn Fritz and Victoria Palmer added nine points apiece.
Romines said he also had five different players grab at least five rebounds in the contest.
Kyeareia Williams poured in a game-high 18 points and nailed three treys to lead Moyers.
“These girls are having the time of their life on this ride right now, and we are going to do everything we can to continue the ride this week,” Romines said.
