ROFF — The Tupelo Lady Tigers battled their way to the championship game but couldn’t figure out a way to solve Cyril in an 11-0 setback to the Lady Pirates in Saturday night’s title contest at the 2022 Roff Fast Pitch Tournament.
Tupelo had defeated Bethel 10-7 to earn a spot in the finals. In a winner’s bracket showdown, Cyril edged the Lady Tigers 1-0.
Coach Dustin Romine’s squad, who went 4-2 in tournament play, left Roff at 11-4. Cyril, ranked No. 3 in Class A, stayed undefeated at 12-0.
On Friday, Ada edged Stonewall 1-0 before Davis booted the Lady Cougars out of the tournament with an 8-1 victory.
The host Roff Lady Tigers were eliminated after suffering back-to-back 1-0 losses to Tupelo and Sulphur on Saturday.
Championship
Cyril 11, Tupelo 0
Tupelo ran out of gas in the championship contest. The Lady Tigers committed six errors and managed just four hits in the four-inning run-rule.
Carli Cox finished 2-for-2 to pace Tupelo at the plate. Ava Sliger and Bailey Battles had the other THS hits.
Bradi Harman led an eight-hit Lady Pirate attack, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Rin Morton, Carley Meason and Averi Carlson all cracked doubles for Cyril.
Mackenzie Rhodes was the winning pitcher. She truck out one, walked one and allowed just three hits in four scoreless innings. Cox absorbed the loss. She struck out one and walked four in 2.2 innings.
Tupelo 10, Bethel 7
Tupelo snapped a 6-6 tie with a four-run outburst in the top of the fourth and final inning to ease past the Lady Wildcats.
Leadoff hitter Ava Sliger led a 12-hit Tupelo attack, going 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Maci Gaylor went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Carli Cox finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Marley Crites ended up 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Tupelo, while Kylee Watson finished 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Ava Sliger pitched three strong innings to earn the mound win. She struck out six, walked none and allowed just one earned run. Annie Compton was the losing hurler for Bethel.
Alexis Williams paced the Lady Wildcats at the plate, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Taylor Boles also finished 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice.
Cyril 1, Tupelo 0
The game featured a classic pitcher’s duel between Mackenzie Rhodes of Cyril and Ava Sliger of Tupelo. Rhodes struck out seven, walked four and allowed just one hit in a strong seven innings. Sliger also brought the heat for Tupelo, She struck out eight, walked one and allowed just two hits and no earned runs in a six-inning gem.
The Lady Pirates broke a scoreless tie with a run in the top of the fifth inning.
Kyanna Wilson singled with one out and Reese Mathis followed with a two-out walk. Wilson later scored the lone run of the contest on a double steal.
Tupelo 1, Roff 0
This time THS ace Ava Sliger had you out-duel Roff standout Danleigh Harris in the circle. And she did it by tossing six perfect innings.
Sliger struck out 12 and didn’t allow a walk or a hit in the dazzling pitching performance. Harris was strong in defeat. She struck out six, walked none and allowed just one earned run in 5.2 innings.
Sliger scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. She led off with a base hit, went to second on a passed ball and score on a clutch RBI single by Marley Crites.
Ada 1, Stonewall 0
Sophomore Ariana Munoz slugged a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the first inning and that proved to be the difference in the Ada victory.
The game ended after four innings due to the time limit.
Bradi Odom was the winning pitcher for the Lady Cougars. She struck out five, walked two and allowed just two hits in the four-inning shutout. Talise Parnell turned in a solid pitching performance for the Lady Longhorns. She struck out four, walked none and allowed just three hits in three innings.
Odom hit a double for Ada and Jakobi Willaims had the other Ada hit.
Lilly Wyche slapped a double for Stonewall and Parnell walked and had a base hit.
Davis 8, Ada 1
Paige Miller and Kensley Barnes both hit two doubles each and the Lady Wolves powered past Ada (9-6).
Miller finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Barnes went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to pace a 10-hit Davis attack.
The game ended in five innings via the time limit.
Karsyn Woods had two of just five Ada hits. Jakobi Williams belted a triple for the Lady Cougars, while Abbey Strong and Bradi Odom had the other two Ada hits.
Charlee Donaho was the winning hurler for the Lady Wolves. She struck out one, walked none and allowed five hits and one earned run in five innings. Senior Chardoney Stick got her first start of the season in the circle for the Lady Cougars.
Ada was at Perkins-Tryon on Monday and is back at home at 5 p.m. today, hosting Classen SAS.
Sulphur 1, Roff 0
After five scoreless innings, the game went to the international tie-breaker in the top of the sixth and Sulphur’s Madelyn McClure started the inning on second base.
McClure hustled to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kinzi Adkison and scored the game-winner on a Roff error.
Trinity Bacon was placed on second for the Lady Tigers in the bottom of the sixth. She stole third and Danleigh Harris walked to put runners at the corners. However, SHS relief pitcher Amera Garner struck out the final two batters she face to preserve the win for the Lady Bulldogs.
Owen West started in the circle for Sulphur. She struck out five, walked none and allowed just one hit in five innings.
Harris was the hard-luck loser for Roff. She struck out seven, walked none and allowed only one hit — a two-out single by B Sanford in the top of the fourth inning — in six strong innings.
Shelby Ensey had Roff’s only hit — a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth frame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.