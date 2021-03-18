Tupelo falls twice at Rattan Festival

RATTAN — The Tupelo High School softball team dropped a pair of games to ranked opponents Tuesday at the Rattan Festival
Mounds defeated the Lady Tigers 13-3 in the opener before Smithville turned back Tupelo 16-9 in Game 2.
The Lady Tigers fell to 1-7 on the year. Mounds, No. 10 in Class 3A, improved to 11-2 and Class A No. 20 Smithville is now 3-4.
Game 1
Mounds 13, Tupelo 3
Tupelo jumped out to a 3-0 lead before The Golden Eagles rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning and six more in the bottom of the third.
Treysa Clay went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for Mounds, while Alexa Wilson went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Tupelo was led by Ava Sliger, who went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Shalyn McCollum also went 2-for-2 with a run scored. Breonna DiAguanno, Jaycee Stringer and Kaylea Palmer also had hits for the Lady Tigers.
Game 2
Smithville 16, Tupelo 9
A nine-run outburst in the bottom of the third inning proved to be the difference for Smithville.
The Lady Braves scored six times in the first inning. Tupelo got within 15-9 after a five-run volley in the top of the fourth inning but could get no closer.
Abbey Burcham blasted two home runs and finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-hit Smithville barrage. Emma Ruth went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Braves.
THS leadoff hitter Shlayn McCollum went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Lady Tigers. Breonna D’Aguanno went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Tupelo while Ava Sliger went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Victoria Palmer went 3-for-3 and Hailey Gibson drove in two runs.
Tupelo returns to action at Latta on Monday and at Kiowa on Tuesday.
