Tupelo falls twice at Rattan Festival

RATTAN — The Tupelo Lady Tigers cut an early four-run deficit to a single run before host Rattan secured a 12-8 victory Monday in the first contest at the 2023 Rattan Slowpitch Festival.
In Game 2, Stuart used an eight-run surge in the top of the second inning to snap a tie and pull away for a 15-7 win over Tupelo.
Coach Dustin Romines’ squad fell to 1-3 on the year. The Lady Tigers are back at the Rattan Festival today, facing Wright City at 3 p.m. and Soper at 5:30 p.m. Both of those contests will be played at Antlers High School.
Stuart notched its first victory of the spring and Rattan improved to 3-1.
Game 1
Rattan 12, Tupelo 8
The Lady Rams led 7-3 before Tupelo scored a single run in the top of the third and two more in the fourth inning to get within 7-6.
But Rattan responded with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take control.
The Lady Tigers piled up 13 hits in the contest, led by Maci Gaylor who went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the THS lineup.
Carli Cox finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Jaycee Stringer went 2-for-4 and drove in a run.
Marley Crites cracked a double, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Lady Tigers, while Kylee Watson also had two RBIs. Jade Ellis finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Selena Taylor led the host Lady Rams, going 4-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored. Cailin Jamison went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Chloe James ended up 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored for the hosts.
Courtney Reese had three hits for Rattan, while Delyanie Ross hit a double and drove in a run.
Tupelo was hurt by six errors in the contest that led to six unearned runs.
Game 2
Stuart 15, Tupelo 7
Both teams scored three runs in the first inning before Stuart used its big second-inning volley to pull away.
Marley Crites led the Tupelo offense with a 2-for-3 outing that included a run scored. The Lady Tigers collected seven other hits by seven different players.
Carli Cox and Kylee Watson both smashed home runs for the Tigers. Watson drove in three runs and scored twice and Cox finished with two RBIs.
Jaycee Stringer went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
Bailey Battles and Maci Gaylor both hit doubles for the THS team.
Jaydn Dalton led Stuart’s 14-hit attack, going 2-for-2 with a grand slam, two walks and three runs scored. Haddie Lindley went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Hornets, while Haili Igou finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Reagan Wade also had three hits.
