Tupelo falls to Glencoe in 10 innings

EDMOND — This one is going to sting for a while for the Tupelo High School baseball program.
The second-ranked Tigers gave up three error-aided runs in the bottom of the 10th inning after scoring twice in the top of the frame and dropped a 3-2 decision to No. 8 Glencoe Thursday night at the Class B State Tournament at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Tupelo’s season came to a shocking ending at 21-8, while Glencoe moved on at 26-3.
“I felt like our nine was better than theirs. But baseball sometimes can be a cruel game and this game certainly was,” said veteran Tupelo head coach Clay Weller.
Through nine innings it was a dandy pitcher’s duel that featured a combined 42 strikeouts — 22 by Tupelo pitchers and 20 by the Glencoe staff.
The Tigers started their 10th-inning uprising when Cody Airington was hit by a pitch with one out. Harley Davidson walked before Peyton Bills attempted to lay down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners.
Glencoe made an error on the play and Airington scored to put the Tigers ahead 1-0.
Brody McCollum then bunted the ball to first base and the Panthers tried to get an out at home plate, but courtesy runner Luke Foreman was safe and the Tigers led 2-0.
A strikeout and a groundout ended the inning.
Glencoe used a pair of walks and a base hit by Ryan Cook to load the bases in the bottom of the 10th with no outs.
Davidson — who started the game but gave way to Airington with one out in the second inning — then relieved Airington, who threw an absolute masterpiece during his 7.2 innings on the bump.
A walk to Patten forced in a run to trim the THS lead to 2-1.
Speer then reached on an error that allowed two runs to score to complete the Glencoe comeback.
The Tigers managed just one hit in the long contest — an infield single by McCollum with one out in the top of the sixth inning.
“We struggled all year hitting and ultimately that hurt us in the end,” said Weller. “I was very disappointed in our inability to get bunts down early in the game. There’s no excuse, just poor mental execution on our part. Glencoe pitched it well and so did our guys.”
Davison pitched a total of 1.1 innings and struck out three, walked four and allowed just one hit and no runs. Airington ended up with an incredible 19 strikeouts, just two walks and a hit batter. He gave up just one earned run.
Tre Speer was the starting pitcher for Glencoe. He struck out 16, walked four, hit four and allowed just one hit through the first seven innings. Jordan Beaver tossed the final three innings for the Panthers. He struck out four, walked two, beaned two and allowed the two Tupelo runs.
