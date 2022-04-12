Tupelo extends win streak to six

VANOSS — The Tupelo Lady Tigers shut out Healdton 10-0 before roughing up Asher 13-4 Friday at the Vanoss Festival.
Tupelo, ranked No. 10 in Class A, improved to 11-9 with the two victories and has now won six straight games. Asher is 7-8 and Healdton, ranked No. 19 in Class 3A, dropped to 9-8.
Tupelo hosted Stuart (No. 10 in Class 2A) to town on Monday and welcomes Asher to town for a rematch at 5 p.m. today.
Tupelo 10, Healdton 0
Tupelo led 5-0 after five innings but scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game early.
Maci Gaylor led the THS offense, going 2-for-3 with two triples, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ava Sliger finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 11-hit attack.
Jade Ellis went 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, while Kylee Watson ended up 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Raylee Jones finished 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored for Tupelo.
Tupelo 13, Asher 4.
Asher scored three times in the bottom of the second inning to grab a 3-2 lead, but Tupelo answered with 11 runs over the final three innings to surge to the victory.
Ava Sliger led a 13-hit Tupelo outburst, going 3-for-3 with a walk, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Bella Neal finished 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Marley Crites had three singles, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Kylee Watson finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Carli Cox hit a double, walk, drove in two runs and scored two runs for the Lady Tigers.
Asher managed just three hits in the contest, including doubles by Magi Melton and Delanie Templeton.
