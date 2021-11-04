Tupelo comeback bid falls short

TUPELO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers couldn’t quite overcome a slow start in a 30-24 loss to Asher to kick off the 2021-22 basketball season at home Tuesday night.
Asher led 14-5 at halftime before Tupelo used a 14-6 run in the third period — sparked by junior Kylee Watson — to get within 20-19 heading into the final frame.
The Lady Indians were able to hold on by finishing the contest with a 10-5 run.
“We got off to a slow start the first half, but showed a lot of fight in the second half,” said Tupelo head coach Dustin Romines. “We were able to get Watson going in the third quarter, which helped us cut the lead to one. We just didn’t do enough down the stretch to finish the game on top.”
Watson finished with 16 points to lead all scorers. Ava Sliger was next for Tupelo with five points and Isabella Neal rounded out the THS scoring with three.
Asher got a team-best 14 points from senior Kaythryn Dixson and nine points from Payton Leba. Ryleigh Reeser followed with six points for the Lady Indians.
Tupelo returns to action next Tuesday, at Vanoss.
Note: The Tupelo boys defeated Asher 56-36 but no report was received for that contest as of press time.
Longhorns fall flat in fourth
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Longhorns seemed to have everything going their way through three quarters in their season-opener with Earlsboro Tuesday night inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
However, the Longhorns were outscored 17-2 over the final eight minutes and dropped a 55-48 decision to the Wildcats.
“We played really well until the fourth quarter. We have to do a better job closing out games,” said SHS head coach Wes Moreland.
Stonewall led 30-25 at halftime and extended their advantage to 46-38 after three quarters before the bottom fell out.
Freshman Mika Matt drained seven 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 25 points for the Longhorns. Ashton Bierce followed with 18 points for the home team.
Earlsboro got 17 points from Danny Billingsly, 14 points from Ryan Coy and eight points from Riley Baker. Trent Dayne followed with seven points for the Wildcats.
Moreland’s club returns to action Friday at Vanoss.
Note: The Earlsboro girls knocked off Stonewall 54-33 but no report was received for that contest as of press time.
