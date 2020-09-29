TUPELO — No. 8 Tupelo scored nine runs in the bottom of the third and got a walk-off RBI single by Taecyn Meek in a 12-0 win over 20th-ranked Oilton in a Class B District Tournament championship game Friday afternoon.
The host Tigers improved to 11-9 on the year, while the Panthers are done at 11-12.
Tupelo travels to Red Oak Thursday to compete in a Class B Regional Tournament. The Tigers will meet No. 16 Battiest at 4 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
The Tigers got a strong mound performance by Cody Airington against the Panthers. He struck out nine, walked none and allowed just one hit in three innings.
Tupelo managed just six hits in the game but also took advantage of six walks by the Oilton pitching staff and five OHS errors.
Airington was also solid at the plate, finishing 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Harley Davidson went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Ty Bourland went 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored.
Meek finished 1-for-2 with a walk and his game-ending RBI single, while Davin Weller went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Bentley Bills ended up 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
