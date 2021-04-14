Tupelo clips Class A No. 7 Wright City

TUPELO — Tupelo’s Peyton Bills picked out a great time to get his team’s only hit of the game.
Bill’s hit an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Tigers to a 1-0 win over Wright City in a Monday home game.
Tupelo, ranked No. 5 in Class B, improved to 11-5 this spring, while Class A No. 7 Wright City fell to 15-9.
Tupelo’s Cody Airington and Wright City’s Nate Thomas had been locked into a fantastic pitcher’s duel throughout the contest. However, the Tigers took advantage of a late wild spell by Thomas in the seventh inning.
Trent Bourland got the Tigers started with a one-out walk and Harley Davidson was hit by a 2-1 pitch. Bills then knocked a ball to center field for a walk-off single that scored Burland from second with the game-winner.
Thomas struck out seven and walked just two in his hard-luck mound loss. Airington struck out six, walked two and scattered four hits in seven shutout inning for the Tigers.
Alex Bowen led the Lumberjax, going 2-for-4. Brian Williams and Roman McKeever had Wright City’s other two hits.
