TUPELO — The third-ranked Tupelo Tigers used a pair of regional victories over No. 14 Mountain View-Gotebo to punch their ticket to this week’s Class B State Tournament.
Coach Clay Weller’s club won the winner’s bracket game 4-0 before defeating Mountain View-Gotebo 13-3 in a Class 3A Regional Tournament championship game Friday in Tupelo.
Tupelo improved to 17-8 on the season, while the MVG Tigers saw their season end at 18-7. The Tigers will meet No. 6 Lookeba-Sickles at 4 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class B State Tournament at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City. A victory would advance Tupelo to a 1:30 p.m. semifinal contest on Friday against the winner of a game between No. 8 Boswell and No. 2 Ft. Cobb-Broxton. The championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Shawnee High School.
Championship
Tupelo 13, Mt. View-Gotebo 3
The Tigers were in firm control after building a 9-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Tupelo managed just five hits in the game but took advantage of three MVG errors and a whopping 21 walks by the Mountain View pitching staff. The visitors also hit two batters.
Taecyn Meek paced Tupelo at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and three RBIs. Leadoff man Cody Airington finished 1-for-2 with a double, three walks and four runs scored.
Brody McCollum walked three times and score three runs for Tupelo, while Dalton O’Dell went 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs. Cash Wafford hit a double, drove in a run and scored a run for the home team.
David Well earned the mound win. He struck out 11, walked three and allowed just three earned runs in a complete-game outing.
Winner’s Bracket
Tupelo 4, Mt. View-Gotebo 0
Tupelo ace Cody Airington turned in a dominant performance for the home Tigers. He struck out 14 before walking a batter with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. Brody McCollum walked the first batter he faced in relief before getting Evans to fly out to left field to end the game. Airington finished with two total walks and allowed just four hits in 6.2 innings.
Tupelo managed just three hits — all singles — off MVG pitcher Belcher, who struck out four, walked five and hit two batters in six innings for the visiting Tigers.
Airington, Harley Davidson and Taecyn Meek had Tupelo’s hits. Airington and Meek drove in runs, while courtesy runner Nate Medcalf scored twice.
