ATOKA — The Tupelo High School baseball team flexed its muscles on the way to winning the championship of the 2023 Sean Hall Memorial Tournament in Atoka.
Using wood bats, the Tigers beat Class A No. 5 Tushka 7-3 in the championship game Saturday night. They won a pair of games on Friday to reach the title contest. Tupelo topped Calera 3-1 before blanking Valliant 8-0 behind a no-hitter from ace Cody Airington.
Tupelo remained unbeaten at 10-0 on the year heading into a local showdown with Class 2A No. 7 Latta played Monday at Panther Park. The Tigers head to the 2023 Coal Mining Classic in Hartshorne this weekend. Tupelo meets the Wilburton JV at 6 p.m. Thursday in a first-round contest at Wilburton. That field also includes fellow local team Allen along with host Hartshorne, Ripley, Warner, Wilburton and Red Oak.
Tushka entered the week at 13-3, Calera, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, is 9-3 and Valliant is 10-7.
In four tournament games, the Tigers outscored their opponents by a combined 30-7.
“I’m extremely proud of my team. Our pitching and defense was excellent and offensively we bunted it well and stole several bases using our speed and came up with some very timely hits,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller.
Tupelo 7, Tushka 3
Tushka grabbed a 3-0 lead after scoring three times in the top of the first inning but Tupelo hurler Colton Bourland bored down after that. He shut out the potent Tushka offense over the final six frames. Bourland struck out three, didn’t walk a batter and scattered four hits in the complete-game outing. The three early runs he surrendered were unearned thanks to the local Tigers committing two of their four errors in the first-inning uprising.
Tupelo scored a single run in the bottom of the first inning, knotted the score at 3-3 with two runs in the second and then scored single runs in the third and fourth innings before scoring two final runs in the fifth frame.
Cody Airington had two of Tupelo’s six total hits in the contest and drove in a run. Taecyn Meek finished 1-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored for the local Tigers, while both Cash Wafford and Dalton O’Dell ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Tushka’s four hits, all singles, came from Fisher Hurt, Landon Griffin, Pete Goodson and Walt Kerr.
Landon Griffin absorbed the pitching loss for Tushka. He struck out nine, walked seven and allowed four earned runs in five innings of work.
Tupelo 8, Valliant 0
Airington dominated the VHS lineup. He struck out 13 and walked four in the impressive six-inning no-hitter.
Tupelo took command with four runs in the bottom of the first inning and that was plenty of offensive support for Airington.
Valliant pitchers Jaxson Beene, Brody Dorries and Hayden Whithers combined for six strikeouts and 11 walks. Beene and Dorries didn’t allow a Tupelo hit through 4.1 innings.
The Tigers collected all three of their hits in the bottom of the sixth. Tupelo loaded the bases on a leadoff walk to Davin Weller and back-to-back infield singles by Airington and Colton Bourland. Weller then scored on a passed ball and Airington raced home when Taecyn Meek was safe on an infield single to the shortstop. Tupelo walked off when Bourland beat a throw to home plate on a ground ball to second base by Peyton Bills.
Tupelo 3, Calera 1
This time it was Davin Weller that turned in a mound gem for the Tigers. He surrendered an earned run in the top of the first inning and shut out Calera over the next 5.1 innings. Weller struck out nine, walked three and allowed just two hits during his stint on the bump. Cody Airington struck out two of the three batters he faced to end the game.
The Tigers finished with four hits in the contest, including an RBI double by Brody McCollum. Colton Bourland finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, Cash Wafford went 1-for-2 with an RBI and Dalton O’Dell ended up 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Calera got a double by Cole Reese and a base hit from Clayton Francis.
Logan Bumgarner was tagged with the loss for the Bulldogs. He struck out four, walked four and didn’t allow an earned run in 4.2 innings.
