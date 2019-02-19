VERDEN – Michael Moralez drained three 3-point shots and ended up with 20 points as the Tupelo Tigers punched their ticket to the Class B Area Tournament with a 62-49 thumping of Indiahoma Saturday afternoon in a regional consolation contest.
The Tigers, now 13-14, will tangle with No. 5 Big Pasture (25-3) at 3 p.m. Thursday at the area tournament in Chickasha. The Warriors are done at 16-12.
“Our players bounced back after a tough loss Thursday night and found a way to win,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller. “We defended really well the first half. I’m awfully proud of our players.”
Seth Foreman tossed in 15 points and Austin Vick finished with 10 as Tupelo flourished early with a 17-6 first quarter, settled for a 31-23 halftime lead and led 42-32 through three periods.
James Beach chipped in seven points for the winners, and Fisher Parker tacked on five.
Thursday, Feb. 14
First Round
Erick 44, Tupelo 41 OT
Foreman’s game-high 17 points weren’t enough as the Tigers fell to 11th-ranked Erick in overtime.
Ty Bourland helped the Tupelo cause with 10 points as he connected on three 3-point attempts. Vick was next on the scoring chart with six.
The Tigers outscored Erick, 22-15, in the second half to force overtime.
On to area for No. 20 Roff
VELMA – Trayson Miller fired in 20 points and Wil Joplin followed with 13 Saturday as the 20th-ranked Roff Tigers won a Class A regional consolation title with a 68-43 hammering of Maysville.
The Tigers improved to 21-8 on the season and will meet No. 10 Vici (24-4) at 3 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class A Area Tournament at Cache High School. Maysville is don at 19-6.
Roff dominated the contest by doubling up Maysville with a 12-6 first quarter and going on a 21-11 spurt in the second while establishing a 33-17 halftime cushion. A 23-11 third period increased the Tiger lead to 56-28 heading into the fourth.
Aiden Bagwell chipped in eight points, and Cooper Simon finished with six off a pair of treys. Miller and Joplin also had one 3-point basket apiece.
Michael Stewart scored 18 points to pace Maysville.
Friday, Feb. 15
Roff 61, Fox 36
Joplin nailed five 3-point buckets and ended up with a game-high 22 points, and Dayne Bowerman canned six treys in finishing with 18 points as Roff rolled past Fox 61-36.
Miller tacked on nine points for the winners, and Bagwell was next with six.
The two teams were deadlocked at nine through the first quarter, but a 15-5 run through the second and a 22-11 surge through the third enabled Roff to take control.
Drew Martin poured in 20 points, including four 3-point baskets, to fuel Fox.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Velma-Alma 63, Roff 47
Miller’s 15 points weren’t enough, as ninth-ranked Velma limited the Tigers to just 12 first-half points.
Cooper Simon, behind three treys, followed with nine points and Joplin ended up with seven points, including one 3-point connection.
Velma doubled up Roff by an 18-9 count in the first quarter and limited the Tigers to only three points in the second in creating a 30-12 halftime advantage. It was 40-23 after three periods.
The Comets had four different players hit double figures: Tom Saville with 15 points, Austin Hunt with 13, Tristan Wainscott with 12 and Bryson Sherlin with 11.
Calvin gets defensive
in win over Erick
VERDEN — No. 9 Calvin didn’t allow more than five points in any quarter and shut down Erick 37-18 in a Class B Regional Tournament contest Thursday in Verden.
Calvin improved to 20-7 on the year, while the Lady Bearcats fell to 13-14.
“We played incredibly hard on defense and contested every shot they attempted. We did not allow one clear look at the rim all night,” said Calvin head coach Nathan Holland. “Erick is well-coached, and (Justin Janz) wanted to slow the game down. We played into it, but we were just fortunate to have jumped out to a small lead early.”
Calvin led 10-3 after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 20-8 by halftime.
Holland said the Erick defense focused on Calvin’s guard play and CHS post player Hannah Harris took advantage, scoring a game-high 22 points.
“They wanted to take our two best guards out of the game and that led to Hannah Harris being played one-on-one on the block, and she was able to carry us offensively,” Holland said.
Shantel Porter hit Calvin’s lone 3-point basket and scored seven points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Calvin — which dropped a 47-43 decision to No. 5 Duke Saturday night — faces Granite (13-14) at 3 p.m. Thursday in consolation play of the Class A Area Tournament at Chickasha High School.
Stonewall girls push past Achille Thursday
ACHILLE – Alexis Chamberlain poured in 18 points and Dawsyn Lyon added 13 Thursday as the Stonewall Lady Longhorns stayed alive in Class A regional play with a 49-36 victory over host Achille.
Stonewall, 17-10 on the season with the win, also received eight points each out of Meghan Sliger and Mahayla Walker, who canned her team’s only two treys.
The Lady Longhorns jumped out to a 13-5 advantage after a quarter and settled for a 20-18 halftime advantage after being outscored by a 13-7 margin in the second. But a 21-3 scoring blitz by Stonewall in the third quarter enabled the Lady Longhorns to pull away.
Ft. Towson eliminates Stonewall boys
ACHILLE – Ft. Towson outscored Stonewall by a 32-21 margin in the second half as the Longhorns were eliminated from a Class 2A regional on Friday night, 53-41.
Stonewall, which ended the season at 10-16, trailed by just 21-20 at halftime. A 19-9 scoring barrage in the third quarter enabled Ft. Towson to take control.
Dakota Johnson led the Longhorns with 12 points, while Spencer Gatewood, behind a pair of treys, finished with 10 points. Jarrett Ellis followed with seven points before fouling out, and Clayton Spain ended up with six.
