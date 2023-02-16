Tupelo boys fall to host Kiowa

KIOWA — Host Kiowa needed a big fourth-quarter run to pull away from upset-minded Tupelo 57-41 Saturday night in a Class B District championship contest.
Kiowa advanced with a 10-13 record, while Tupelo dropped into consolation play at 12-14. Coach Clay Weller’s bunch now faces Maud at 3 p.m. today in a Class B Regional Tournament contest back at Kiowa High School.
The game was tied at 13-13 after one quarter and Kiowa carried a slim 23-21 advantage into halftime. Both teams scored 14 points apiece in the third quarter before the Cowboys ended the game with a 20-6 surge in the final frame.
Senior Cody Airington scored 21 points to pace the Tupelo club. He made one 3-pointer. Dalton O’Dell also hit double figures with 12 points for the visitors.
Noah Foris erupted for 31 points on the strength of five 3-pointers to lead Kiowa. Eli Foris followed with 10 points and Wyatt Shropshire chipped in five for the Cowboys.
Calvin buries Moss for district title
MOSS — No. 9 Calvin got a double-double from E’Niyah Holmes in a convincing 64-33 win over host Moss in a Class B District title game Saturday night.
Calvin improved to 19-7 on the year, while Moss dropped to 17-11.
Holmes led the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Mena Harrison was next with 15 points, while Eryanna Holmes also reached double figures with 13 points to go with three assists.
Nariah Bump contributed eight points and four rebounds to the Calvin attack.
The Lady Bulldogs face No. 13 Stuart (16-7) at 6 p.m. tonight in a Class B Regional Tournament winner’s bracket contest back at Moss High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.