TUPELO — The Tupelo Tigers used a huge fourth quarter to bounce Bennington 53-34 at home Monday night.
Tupelo improved to 10-12 on the year, while Bennington stumbled to 8-16.
In the girls game, the Lady Bears took over in the third quarter in a 54-28 win over Tupelo.
Bennington improved to 20-5 on the year, while Tupelo dropped to 1-20.
BOYS
Tupelo 53, Bennington 34
The game was nip-and-tuck most of the way. Tupelo led just 9-8 after the first quarter and 17-15 at halftime. Bennington was within 31-25 heading into the fourth period before Tupelo outscored the Bears 22-9 over the final eight minutes to pull away.
Seth Forman and Michael Moralez scored 17 points apiece to lead the THS offense. Austin Vick also reached double figures with 10 points in the balanced Tiger effort.
Austin Tomson hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead the Bears. Talon McWilliams added nine points for the visitors.
Tupelo hosted Kiowa Tuesday and will face the Calvin-Wapanucka winner in a Class B District championship game at 8 p.m. Friday in Calvin.
GIRLS
Bennington 54, Tupelo 28
The Lady Tigers stayed within striking distance of Bennington in the first half. The score was tied at 8-8 after the first period, and the Lady Bears carried a 21-14 lead into intermission.
However, Bennington pulled away by outscoring Tupelo 33-14 over the final two frames, including a 17-4 run in the third quarter.
Shayln McCollum led Tupelo with nine points, while Cheyane Price followed with seven.
The Tupelo girls will face Wapanucka in a Class B District elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Calvin. The Lady Tigers edged Wapanucka 44-43 in overtime on Jan. 29 for their only regular-season victory of the year.
Asher boys kick Calvin
CALVIN — Patch Hamilton scored a game-high 22 points to help the Asher Indians defeat host Calvin 65-35 Monday night.
The Indians, winners of five of their past six games, improved to 16-9 on the year, while Calvin slumped to 8-15.
Asher took control early, running out to a 16-9 first-quarter lead and extending the advantage to 34-20 at halftime. The Indians outscored the Bulldogs 31-15 over the final two periods.
Mike McDonald also reached double figures for Asher with 14 points. Tray Odell added eight points, and Trevor Martin and Chase Eckart both chipped in seven.
Asher will play in a Class A District championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday versus the winner of an elimination contest between host Crowder (5-18) and Indianola (17-8).
The Bulldogs meet Wapanucka in a Class B elimination game at 8 p.m. Friday in Calvin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.