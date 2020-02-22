HARTSHORNE — When a team misses 11 free throws in the fourth quarter, it usually spells big trouble.
However, it doesn’t sting nearly as bad when you make 29.
The Tupelo Tigers finished 29-of-41 from the free-throw line in the final period alone and rolled past Buffalo Valley 68-53 in a Class B Area Tournament elimination game Thursday afternoon at Hartshorne High School.
The Tigers improved to 13-13 on the year and faced No. 15 Moyers Friday night in another elimination game. Should the Tigers win that contest, they would meet the Pittsburg-LeFlore winner at 3 p.m. today in a regional consolation championship game, with a berth in next week’s Class B Area Tournament at Quinton up for grabs.
Moyers dropped a 57-45 decision to No. 16 Calvin Thursday night.
Veteran Tupelo head coach Clay Weller said he’s never seen anything like what happened to his Tigers during his decades of watching basketball.
“I’d never witnessed anything like that watching, playing or coaching,” he said.
Weller said after the fourth quarter started, whenever one of his players touched the ball, he was sent to the charity stripe.
“I’m telling you, as soon as we threw the ball inbounds or got a rebound, it was a foul. It wasn’t letting us dribble the ball up the floor, trying to get a steal. When we got the ball, it was an immediate wrap-us-up and foul us,” he explained.
Seven different Tupelo players attempted free throws over the last eight minutes.
“Honestly, it was kind of gut-wrenching just sitting there, trying to get through that fourth quarter. We kept thinking, ‘Surely they’re going to quit fouling us and get this thing over with.’ Everyone was ready to get out of the gym,” Weller said. “When it just kept continuing, really it got kind of monotonous and ridiculous.”
Buffalo Valley head coach Clay Conley called time out with 53 seconds left, and the Buffaloes committed one more foul after that before finally relenting.
Weller said the entire fourth quarter played out like a tight contest would in the final two minutes.
“It reminds you of that, only it was for an entire quarter. It probably took a good 30 to 40 minutes to play the fourth quarter,” he said. “I’m all about competing until the end of the game, but sometimes you just have to let it go.”
Tupelo made just two field goals in the final frame and still outscored the Buffaloes 33-27.
“That’s crazy. The game was really never in doubt after about a minute or so into the fourth quarter. I think we were up four or five possessions — 12 to 15 points the whole time,” Weller said. “It was amazing.”
Buffalo Valley committed 30 fouls in the contest and had four players foul out, and another ended with four. One player, Aaron Cantu — was even accessed a technical foul for good measure.
The Tigers made 35-of-51 free throws in the game — all in the second half. Weller said the 49 fourth-quarter attempts may be a state record.
“It’s hard to imagine a team shooting more than that in a quarter,” he said.
Michael Moralez led the Tupelo offense with a game-high 23 points. He finished 11-of-14 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter ad was 13-of-17 overall.
Cody Airington hit a pair of 3-pointers and added 17 points. He went 3-of-4 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
Bentley Bills sank one 3-pointer, while James Beach scored all seven of his points from the charity stripe, going 7-of-11 in the fourth quarter and 7-of-13 overall.
Tye Gould, Harley Davidson, Ty Bourland and JD Chamberlain finished a combined 11-of-16 during fourth-period free shots.
Tupelo led 22-13 at halftime and led 35-26 heading into the wild fourth frame.
The Buffaloes, who saw their season come to an end with a 12-15 record, made 9-of-14 free throws in the contest.
Jace Hunter led Buffalo Valley with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Dustin Delisle scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter and also hit two triples.
Tupelo girls shoot past Buffalo Valley
Autumn Fritz hit five 3-pointers, and Breonna D’Aguanno added a pair of shots from long range to help the Tupelo Lady Tigers motor past Buffalo Valley 52-20 in a Class B Regional Tournament contest Thursday in Hartshorne.
Tupelo improved to 6-19 on the season, while the Lady Buffaloes ended their year at 3-21.
Kylee Watson nearly outscored Buffalo Valley all by herself, finishing with 18 points for the Lady Tigers. Fritz was right behind with 17. D’Aguanno and Shalyn McCollum added six points apiece for Tupelo.
Tupelo used a big first half to bury Buffalo Valley early. The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Buffaloes 19-5 in the first quarter and continued to surge before building a 34-7 halftime lead.
The Tupelo girls were scheduled to face Calvin Friday night in an elimination contest. The Lady Bulldogs dropped a 48-32 overtime decision to Pittsburg Thursday night.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
CLASS B REGIONAL
At Hartshorne
Tupelo 52, Buffalo Valley 20
TUPELO 19 15 9 9 — 52
B VALLEY 5 2 3 10 — 20
TUPELO: Kylee Watson 18, Autumn Fritz 17, Breonna D’Aguanno 6, Shalyn McCollum 6, Victoria Palmer 3, Jewel Parker 2.
BUFFALO VALLEY: Samatha Brunson 9, Chesnee Fitzgerald 4, Laney Knowles 3, Carla Castro 2, Luli Williamsson 2.
3-point goals: Brunson 3, Knowles (BV); Fritz 5, D’Aguanno 2 (T).
Fouled out: None.
BOYS
CLASS B REGIONAL
Loser’s Bracket
At Hartshorne
Tupelo 68, Buffalo Valley 53
BUFFALO VALLEY 4 9 13 27 — 53
TUPELO 11 11 13 33 — 68
BUFFALO VALLEY – Jace Hunter 17, Dustin Delisle 9, Elija Fuller 8, Aaron Cantu 6, Zane Collins 5, Colt Coats 4, Grant Shaw 3, Hunter McPherson 2.
TUPELO – Michael Moralez 23, Cody Airington 17, Bentley Bills 8, James Beach 7, Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 6, Tye Gould 3, Ty Bourland 2, Harley Davidson 2.
3-point goals: Hunter 2, Delisle 2, Shaw 1 (BV); Airington 2, Bills 1 (T).
Fouled out: Collins, Hunter, Cantu, Fuller (BV).
Technical Fouls: Cantu (BV).
