Veteran Tupelo baseball coach Clay Weller called his team’s performance in an 11-1 loss to Boswell back on Sept. 15 one of the worst he’s seen from his club over the years.
On that day, the Tigers committed six errors and managed just two hits.
“Boswell is a good ball club, but we played about as poorly defensively (in the game) as I’ve ever been a part of,” Weller told The Ada News.
As fate would have it, Boswell was sent to the Class B Regional Tournament hosted by Tupelo and this time Weller was much more pleased with the outcome.
The Tigers scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning to build an early 8-0 advantage and bounced Boswell 10-0 in the regional title game Thursday evening at the Don Weller Baseball Facility. Tupelo had advanced with a decisive 14-4 win over Smithville in a first-round contest earlier in the day.
Tupelo improved to 18-8 on the season.
The two victories earned Weller’s club a spot in next week’s Class B State Tournament. First-round and semifinal games will be played at Edmond Memorial High School with the championship to be hosted by the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
“We wanted to play (Boswell) again. I can’t say enough how proud I am of our players for the way they’ve prepared, practiced and reformed for this moment,” Weller said. “As a coach I demand excellence and execution and yesterday we did both. I’m happy for my guys and my school.”
Tupelo 10, Boswell 0
THS ace Cody Airington was masterful on the mound. He struck out 11, walked two and allowed just two hits in the five-inning shutout.
Cash Wafford led a nine-hit Tupelo offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Taecyn Meek went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Colton Bourland finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Dalton O’Dell went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored from the THS leadoff spot.
Peyton Bills went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored, while Luke Foreman finished 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored for the home team.
Tupelo 14, Smithville 4
The game was tied at 4-4 after three innings but the Tigers erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fourth to get some breathing room.
Tupelo pitcher Brody McCollum finished strong on the bump for the Tigers. He shut out Smithville over the final three frames. McCollum ended up with five strikeouts and three walks while surrendering three earned runs in six innings of work.
Dalton O’Dell and Davin Weller both and three hits each in a 14-hit Tupelo barrage. O’Dell went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored, while Weller finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Colton Bourland finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the hosts, while Luke Foreman went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Cash Wafford also had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run and Taecyn Meek slapped a double.
Payton Winship ripped a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the first inning that gave the Braves an early 2-0 advantage.
