Tupelo, Asher wrap up district titles

TUPELO – Harley Davidson fired a five-inning two-hitter and Ty Bourland drove in three runs Thursday as the Tupelo Tigers knocked off Coleman, 9-1, in five innings to capture a Class B District title.
Davidson struck out five batters and walked only three as the only Coleman run was unearned.
Tupelo, 14-8 on the season, managed just four hits and overcame four errors, while Coleman had four miscues as well.
Cody Airington finished 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs. Teammate Tye Gould was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, one run scored and a walk, and Bourland ended up 1-for-3 with a double and the three RBIs.
The Tigers tallied two runs each in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings while picking up a single score in the second.
Tupelo was also helped by nine walks and five hit batters.
Asher bounces
Bullfrogs twice
ASHER – Patch Hamilton and Bryson Martin each cranked out a home run Thursday as Hamilton also tossed a five-inning, one-hit shutout as the Asher Indians completed a doubleheader sweep and a Class B District title with a 17-0 hammering of Mill Creek.
Earlier in the day, Hamilton slammed two round-trippers, while Trevor Martin and Jake Dobbs had one apiece in Asher’s 16-0 crushing of Mill Creek.
Game 2
Asher 17, Mill Creek 0
Hamilton recorded 11 strikeouts and walked only two.
Bryson Martin and Trevor Martin each pounded out three hits for the Indians. Bryson Martin finished 3-for-3 with the homer, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Trevor Martin went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.
Michael McDonald also contributed big to Asher’s 11-hit attack by going 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored. Patch Hamilton was 1-for-3, but his hit was a grand slam in the third inning. Jake Dobbs and Cameron Grissom were each 1-for-3 as well with one RBI. The hit by Dobbs was a double.
Game 1
Asher 16, Mill Creek 0
Micahel McDonald got the pitching victory as he surrendered just two hits and no walks while striking out eight.
With his two blasts, Patch Hamilton finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. Trevor Martin was 2-for-2 with his homer, two RBIs, three runs scored and a pair of walks. McDonald ended up 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and a walk.
Bryson Martin, in going 1-for-2, knocked in two runs, scored twice and walked once. Ryan Reeser had a 1-for-3 effort with one RBI and a run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.