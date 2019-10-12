Tupelo, Asher bow out in Class B

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Class B State Tournament wasn’t very nice to local teams Tupelo and Asher.
No. 3 Leedey knocked off the ninth-ranked Tigers by a 6-2 count, while No. 6 Asher was on the short end of a 3-1 score with fifth-ranked Vici.
Leedey 6, Tupelo 2
Bentley Bills was outstanding in five-plus innings of relief, but Tupelo was unable to overcome an early four-run deficit in a 6-2 loss to third-ranked Leedey in the Class B state tournament opener Thursday night.
Leedey erupted for four in the opening stanzas with a two-run triple by Ty Goss and a two-run single from Will Farr, but Bills put the clamps on the Bison coming on in relief of starter James Beach. He allowed just one hit and struck out seven over the next three-plus frames.
That performance allowed Tupelo to cut the deficit in half in the fourth after a Tye Gould single and a walk to Bills with one out. Harley Davidson then delivered a run-scoring double down the left-field line and another crossed on a wild pitch.
The Tigers looked like they might have another, but a failed squeeze bunt allowed Leedey catcher David Garcia to make the tag on Davidson at the plate. They had another scoring opportunity one frame later, when the Bison botched an infield pop fly single from Cody Airington, but starting pitcher Dalton Goff fanned Gould to end the inning.
Leedey plated a pair of insurance runs in the fifth that proved valuable with doubles by Goss and Garcia, along with another RBI single from Farr.
Tupelo worked a pair of walks against reliever Ayden Page in the seventh, but the comeback bid ended there.
Gould finished with two of the Tigers’ four hits, with Davidson and Airington adding one apiece.
Goff notched the pitching win for Leedey, striking out 13 and walking three.
Vici 3, Asher 1
Jake Dobbs had a strong enough effort to get a pitching victory, but it wasn’t meant to be, as the Indians were on the short end of the low-scoring contest.
Dobbs surrendered just five hits and one walk while striking out six. Two of the three Vici runs were earned.
Trevor Martin went 2-for-3, while Bryson Martin and Tahlan Hamilton were each 1-for-3 for Asher.
The only Indian run came off an error after Dobbs set the stage with a one-out single and ultimately scored off the miscue.
Note: Kevin Farr contributed to this report.
