MCLOUD — Junior Rylynn Truett delivered a clutch RBI-double with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Lady Cougars a thrilling 3-2 win over Noble Thursday at the 2022 McLoud Invitational.
The game ended via the time limit.
Later in the day, the Lady Cougars won their second pool-play game of the tournament by bouncing Meeker 13-0.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s squad improved to 12-6 on the year with more tournament games scheduled for Friday and today. Noble dropped to 5-8 and Meeker dipped to 4-11.
Ada then travels to Mount St. Mary on Monday and plays host to a red-hot Tupelo squad on Tuesday
Ada 3, Noble 2
With the game tied at 2-2, Ariana Munoz started off the fifth inning with an infield hit. After Noble pitcher Karlie Johnson recorded back-to-back outs, Munoz came all the way around to score when Truett drove the ball into center field for the big hit.
Addi Hill reached on an error and later scored on an infield hit by Josie Morgan in the bottom of the fourth inning that tied the game at 2-2.
Ada started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning when Jakobi Williams reached on an infield single and later scored on one of four total Noble miscues.
Bradi Odom led Ada at the plate, going 2-for-3. Tyley Dotson had Ada’s other hit.
Odom took care of business from the circle. She struck out 10, walked just one and allowed three hits and two earned runs in five innings. Johnson took the loss. She struck out four, walked none and allowed one earned run through 4.2 frames.
Emma Womack drove in both runs for the Lady Bears.
Ada 13, Meeker 0
The Lady Cougars ended this one quick by erupting for 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning.
The Ada offense produced six singles by six different players. Abbey Strong finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the Ada batting order. Ariana Munoz went 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Braid Odom finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs for the Lady Cougs.
Also getting hits for Ada were Kieranie Williams, Trenity Duvall and Karsyn Woods.
Meeker hurler Maleah Blankenship had trouble finding the zone from the circle. She surrendered eight wails in just two innings.
Woods was the winning pitcher for Ada. She struck out four with no walks and allowed just three hits in three shutout innings.
