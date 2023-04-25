TULSA — Kyler Truett rebounded from a shaky start and defeated Kansas fighter Robert Box with a third-round TKO Saturday night at the Smoke & Guns MMA charity event Saturday night inside the BOK Center in Tulsa.
It was a police versus firefighters event and Truett, a graduate of Ada High School who was fighting to raise money for Special Olympics, was representing the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department. Box, his opponent who entered the bout with a perfect 3-0 record, is a firefighter from Montgomery County, Kansas.
Truett absorbed some punches from Box in the first round and trailed 1-0 heading into the second round.
This sports writer called the second round, in which Truett looked far more confident and started landing some big jabs of his own, a draw. However, many onlookers gave the round to Box.
Less than a minute into the third round, Truett landed a big punch that stunned Box and grappled him to the ground. Truett used an effective ground-and-pound offense that busted up Box’s nose and the referee stopped the match 52 seconds into the final round, giving the Ada fighter the TKO come-from-behind victory.
Truett trains at the local gym Conquer BJJ under the director of Cortez Coleman.
“Last night was a great night. I’m super proud that Kyler Truett never worried about getting knocked out,” Coleman said via a post on social media. “He for sure has no quit in him. I’m very proud of my man. Not many people saw the behind-the-scenes hard work you had to do t lose weight (Truett weighed in at 237 pounds). You are a beast.”
Dillon Dolezal, another representative of the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department, fought in the Smoke & Guns Main Event but lost to Nolan Boyd, a Tulsa firefighter. Boyd was the defending Smoke & Guns champion and a former All-American wrestler from Oklahoma State University.
Dolezal looked to end the match in the second round with an arm bar submission, but Boyd was able to escape. Boyd used an early takedown in the third round and earned a ground-and-pound TKO at the 1:07 mark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.