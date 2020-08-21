OKLAHOMA CITY — Latta High School golfer Parker Pogue had to outlast a rainstorm and his closest competitor to capture the championship at the U.S. Kids Junior Golf Tournament held Sunday at the Lake Hefner Golf Club.
The Latta freshman shot a round of 76 to take home the Boys 15-18 title. Gunner Hamon of Blair one stroke behind and finished second with a 77. Fellow Latta golfer Teegan Lancaster placed third with an 80.
“I played well,” Pogue said of his round of 76.
Pogue had two bogeys on the front nine but countered those holes with a birdie on No. 4 and a chip-in for eagle on hole No. 8. He ended the front nine with a one-under 35.
“I truly didn’t think my chip was going in,” he said.
Pogue noticed storms were starting to roll in before reaching the back nine and he knew it could spell trouble. And it did.
“I knew this wasn’t going to be good for my pace of play. I love to play quick golf,” he explained. “I ended up with a bogey on No. 10 and they blew the sirens to come in because lightning was in the area.”
It took around 30 minutes for play to resume.
“As we were walking back to the clubhouse it was a straight downpour on the whole golf course,” he recalled. “I knew the course was going to play very different after a straight downpour for 45 minutes so I tried to strategize my way around the back nine.”
Pogue’s tee shot on No. 11 found a bunker and he settled for another bogey.
“I thought to myself you’ve got to be kidding me,” he said.
Things then went from bad to worse.
“I lined up my tee shot on 12 and I go to hit it and my back foot slipped and I hit it out of bounds to the left,” he explained. “I looked at my dad and just laughed and said ‘Man, what a start to the back nine.’”
A triple bogey on that hole had Pogue sitting at four-over-par.
After two straight pars, another errant tee shot led to a double-bogey on No. 15.
“I said to myself walking to 16 tee box ‘let’s get some shots back.’”
Pogue birdied No. 16, scored a par on 17 and ended with a clutch birdie on No. 18 to secure the championship.
“I hit a perfect tee shot onto the 18 fairway. I hit an 8-iron right over the pin and I thought it went in (for eagle),” Pogue said.
The ball ended up hitting the pin and spinning back about five feet in front of the hole for the easy birdie putt.
Kanuch finishes second in Boys 11 group
Ada sixth-grader Drake Kanuch finished second in the Boys 11 division of the U.S. Kids Junior Golf Tournament held Sunday at the Lake Hefner Golf Club.
Kanuch fired off a round of 76, two shots behind Boys 11 champion Jacob Mourning of Edmond.
Kanuch’s round included three consecutive under-par holes. He birdied No 8 and No 9 and started the back nine with an eagle on No. 10.
Jake Herbert of Lawton was third with a 91.
