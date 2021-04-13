Three local girls basketball stars were named All-Staters by two different organizations.
Landyn Owens of Ada, Carson Dean of Latta and Emrie Ellis of Vanoss were all three named All-Staters — first by the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association and then by the Oklahoma Coaches Association last week.
Two other area basketball players made the OGCA All-State list. Byng’s Kennedy Large joined Owens on the Middle East team and Lizzy Simpson of Vanoss are Small East teammates of Ellis and Dean.
Due to COVID-19, the OGBCA is not housing the players or using the normal rotation. The games are scheduled for June 5 at Mustang High School. The large school game tips off at 2 p.m., followed by the middle school game at 3:30 p.m. and the small school game at 5 p.m.
Emily Wilson of Vanoss joined Ellis and Owens as OCA All-State selections.
The OCA girls basketball All-State games are scheduled for July 28. The venue will be announced at a later date. The small-school game tips off at 7 p.m. with the large school contest to follow at 8:30 p.m.
Owens finished her stellar Ada High career with 1,406 career points and is second on the AHS all-time 5-on-5 scoring list. During her senior campaign, she battle injuries to both hands.
“I’m so proud of this kid. She played injured the entire year,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “She was frustrated at times because her shooting percentage was down. I told her that happens with two injured hands and there were many more things she could do to help her team.”
Owens — who will play college basketball at the University of Hartford — took 27 charges and shot 81% from the free-throw line.
Dean became Latta’s fifth double All-Stater over the past six years. LHS head coach Bruce Plunk said hard work had gotten Dean to where she’s at today.
“Carson has put in many hours doing extra workouts on her own to develop her offensive skills,” Plunk said. “There’s no telling how many hours she spent in the gym. She’d go shoot 200 to 300 shots per day. The extra time was well spent. She is well-deserving of this honor. I’m proud of her.”
Dean recently signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas.
Large was a dominant force for the Byng Lady Pirates this year, who finished 18-4 and a game away from the Class 4A State Tournament.
“I’m extremely proud of Kennedy,” said Byng girls coach Trent Miller. “She had a great career that continued to evolve year after year. She was a do-it-all player that is very deserving of this honor.”
Large plans on playing basketball at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
Miller was selected to coach the OGBCA Middle East Team alongside Chuck London of Ft. Gibson.
Incredibly, Vanoss had three All-State players this year.
“Those three deserve all the recognition they get,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
“I’m glad these three kids all received some recognition on their way to college. It’s hard to get one All-Stater and Vanoss has three this year,” he continued. “That speaks volumes about the character of these kids and what type of teammates they are.”
Ellis, Simpson and Wilson helped the Lady Wolves make a run to the Class A State championship game.
“Their willingness to make the right play and know their role led to great success for our team,” Hurt said. “It also allowed them to showcase their individual strengths. Three completely different players that are great at what they do in their own way.”
Simpson is headed to Northern Oklahoma College in Enid, Wilson is a future East Central University player and Ellis has signed with the University of Arkansas.
Hurt was selected to coach the OCA Small East team alongside Will Seymour of Okemah. He will also coach the OGBA Small East squad with Doug Scott of Ripley.
————o———
Large (Class 4A Large East), Simpson (Class A, Small East), Hannah Harris (Class A, Small East) of Allen joined the local OCA All-States on the OCA All Star By Class teams.
———o———
Ellis also picked up another prestigious postseason award when she was named the Region 6 Female Athlete of the Year.
“It’s a huge honor given the amount of great female athletes in our region,” Hurt said. “She is very deserving and is one of the best there is on and off the floor. She’s a great role model for young girls. Emrie has a bright, bright future ahead of her.”
————o———
Local coaches also raked in Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association awards.
In the OGBCA East Central Region, Hurt was named the Small School Coach of the Year, Miller was named the Middle School Coach of the year.
Erin Mitchell of Byng was named the East Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year and Jeremy Strong of Ada was named the East Central Region Junior High Coach of the Year.
