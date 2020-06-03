The Oklahoma Coaches Association has a policy that allows only two tennis players per school to be named All-Staters. This year, that policy likely kept the Ada High Boys team from dominating those postseason honors.
Seniors Landon Swopes and Reese Siegle were named to the OCA West Boys All-State team and Christian Siegle was honored with the 2020 OCA Jim Thorpe Award for tennis. Courtney Moyer of Tulsa Union was the female Jim Thorpe Award recipient.
Christian Siegle, along with teammate Ryan McCortney, were named East Boys alternate All-Staters. Ada’s Makayla Freeman was among the East Girls All-State alternates.
“I’m extremely proud of all our senior tennis players. They have had amazing careers and, more importantly, maintained high levels of character on and off the court during their time at Ada High School,” said first-year head coach Terry Swopes, who only got to coach his veteran squad at a couple of tournaments before the new coronavirus pandemic wiped out spring sports. The Ada Cougars were heavy favorites to bring home a 2020 state championship.
Byng High School product T.J. Goodman joined the Ada pair as an OCA All-Stater for the East squad and Byng’s Aubrey Colombe was named an All-Stater for the East girls team.
Swopes said he was excited to see Christian Siegle — who signed a letter of intent to play tennis at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee last month — snag the Jim Thorpe Award — the highest honor the state gives to a high school tennis player,
“Christian is the epitome of the Jim Thorpe award,” he said.
“Landon and Reese are more than deserving of their selection,” he continued. “I’m proud of these players and all they have accomplished and I’m thrilled they are being recognized and honored. They deserve it.”
Swopes said his other senior Cougars — McCortney, Winston Brown, and Jonathan Cloar — are All-Staters in his eyes.
“It’s hard because the OCA has a policy that only two players from a school can be recognized as All-Staters. I understand that policy, but it’s hard when you have a group of seniors as talented as what we had this year. They all deserve that recognition,” Swopes said.
Landon Swopes, Reese Siegle, Goodman and Colombe won’t get the chance to represent this area on the court this summer. The OCA canceled its All-State Games that were scheduled to be played in Tulsa next month due to the pandemic.
“I’m honored to be their coach. They have left a legacy that will be hard to top,” Terry Swopes said. “I’ll miss their tennis talents and their accomplishments on the court, but more importantly I’ll miss them as people. (My seniors) are the epitome of what Ada Tennis is about on and off the court.”
Sanders applauds Byng pair
Byng tennis coach Toby Sanders T.J. Goodman and Aubrey Colombe became the 13th and 14th BHS players to earn All-State honors.
According to Sanders, Zac Simpson was Byng’s first tennis All-Stater back in the summer of 2000.
“That was around the same time these two were born,” Sanders said. “It is a testament to the kind of program that Byng tennis has become. It is a good time to be a Fighting Pirate tennis player.”
Sanders said he was looking forward to watching Goodman take over the No. 1 Singles spot for the Pirates before the pandemic shut down the 2020 season.
“T.J. worked hard and was a pleasure to coach. He was always willing to help when we had junior high practice after school,” he said.
Colombe had two runner-up finishes in No. 2 Doubles at the state tournament under her belt and was primed to make another strong postseason run as a senior.
“Aubrey was a very intelligent tennis player. She used angles and location to her advantage. She didn’t just try to overpower her opponent she tried to outsmart them,” Sanders said. “Aubrey was a pleasure to coach and always willing to help with the younger kids. I’m proud of both of them for making All-State.”
———o———
2020 All-State Tennis Rosters
WEST BOYS
Jacob Clinkenbeard, Crossings Christian; Caleb Hughey, Harrah; Kyler Melton, Deer Creek; Taylor Rains, Duncan; Will Redman, Edmond Memorial; Ben Richmond, Westmoore; Wes Robertson, Edmond North; Scott Stewart, Edmond North; Carson Villalon, Duncan; Jacob Whitwell, Ardmore.
EAST BOYS
Aaron Boyington, Tulsa Union; Andrew Carter, Jenks; Konner Davis, Oologah; Logan De Los Santos, Tulsa Cascia Hall; T.J. Goodman, BYNG; Keaton Lollis, Henryetta; Max Moody, Tulsa Metro Christian; Reese Siegle, ADA; Landon Swopes, ADA; Conner Wood, Tulsa Cascia Hall.
WEST GIRLS
Vanessa Cassidy, Duncan; Taryn Clark, Christian Heritage; Genesis Franks, Heritage Hall; Cameron Freeland, Pauls Valley; Addison Miller, Deer Creek; Ciarra Rose, Deer Creek; Mary Streller, Oklahoma Christian School; Morgan Toney, Carl Albert; Elise Wall, Christian Heritage; Anna Young, Heritage Hall.
EAST GIRLS
Ashley Barber, Tulsa Union; Emily Barber, Tulsa Union; Maddie Cameron, Jenks; Aubrey Colombe, BYNG; Elle Elmburg, Tulsa Holland Hall; Elaine Lehman, Tulsa Kelley; Seerut Parmar, Tulsa Holland Hall; Arden Row, Tulsa Metro Christian; Erika Van Doren, Tulsa Cascia Hall; Bailey Wollmershauser, Tulsa Kelley.
