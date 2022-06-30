ROFF — Jason Trimmer decided it was the right time to stop leading his group of Roff softball players around and start chasing his own kids from field to field.
Trimmer recently resigned as the head softball coach at Roff where he spent the past six years to accept a job with the Chickasaw Nation.
Why now?
“Family is the best answer I can give you,” Trimmer said.
“I’ve kind of always known whenever I got into this business when my kids started playing school ball all the time ... I’d be making the transition to find something else where I would have a little more time. It’s crazy how fast it actually happened,” he continued. “I feel like I just started cutting my teeth in this business. It was just time.”
Trimmer and his wife Chandler have five kids. Jackson is 13 and is the oldest and will be playing junior high baseball at Latta this fall. Jarren is 9 and will be playing 10U soon. The other three are 6-year-old Jovee and 5-year-old twins Jovie and Hallie.
“My wife kinda gets stuck taking everyone to practice. And they are all playing ball,” Trimmer said. “It just so happened the right job came up about a week before I needed to tell Roff what I was going to do. I really felt like that was God telling me ‘hey, it’s time. This is what you’re supposed to do.’”
Trimmer said it was no fun having to inform the current Roff softball team of his decision, especially seniors-to-be Danleigh Harris and Chloe Eldred.
“I still have a tremendous heart for coaching. My relationship with those kids I was coaching ... they were like my own. Having to tell them I was moving on was one of the more difficult things I’ve ever had to do,” he said. “They were all pretty caught off guard.”
Under Trimmer’s guidance, Roff won the school’s first-ever girls’ state title when the Lady Tigers brought home a fastpitch championship last fall.
“That was the goal from the get-go, to go win the first (girls) state championship. Driving into Roff every day and seeing that big board of state championships and it was nothing but boys on there was motivation,” he said. “That was my big selling point to those kids — let’s go be the first. Let’s get our mark up there on that board.”
After defeating No. 1 Moss 6-4 to capture the Class B State title, Trimmer and company took updating the championship sign into their own hands.
“I told them before we went that we would not wait for someone to come out here with vinyl. If we had to use a sharpie, we were going to use a sharpie,” he recalled. “We stopped at a gas station on the way home, and I couldn’t find a big enough sharpie so we ended up getting those stickers. That was an unforgettable night. Those seniors were so emotional, so happy slapping those stickers on that board one by one.”
The Lady Tigers were regulars at the state tournament for several seasons before finally winning the historic title. However, things weren’t exactly peachy on the softball field when Trimmer was first hired on as Roff’s head coach. The Lady Tigers started that season 0-17.
“I knew taking the job I was going to take my licks for a little bit,” he said. “Moving forward from there, things continually got better.”
Those Lady Tigers won their first game at the Roff Tournament and ended up with the third-place trophy. Trimmer was almost as proud of that accomplishment as he was winning it all. He said it was his first group that laid the groundwork for things to come.
“Those kids that started the program with me when I first got there and they probably will never understand the impact they had on our program. Whenever I first got there, I was trying to teach them to be tough. We were running with tires over our heads in the outfield with them constantly asking me why are we doing this?” Trimmer said. “The kids that stuck it out had a lot to do with the success we ended up with and I hope they all know that.”
Trimmer said he very well might have had two state titles under his belt if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t forced the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to cancel spring sports early in the 2020 season.
The Lady Tigers had played just six games before the OSSAA pulled the plug and had already hit an incredible 22 home runs — including nine by Paige Mayfield.
“The spring that we got shut down was a phenomenal group. It was probably the best slowpitch team the school had ever had honestly,” he said
Trimmer said working alongside his former coaches — Ead Simon in baseball and Larry Johnston in basketball — has been an invaluable experience.
“Just being able to work there was a dream for me ... being able to work with my mentors on a daily basis. I felt like I could always come to them with anything. A lot of my success at Roff was because of those guys,” he said.
Trimmer said he’ll not only miss coaching but the everyday school environment at Roff.
“Apart from the coaching, I’ll miss just being around the kids all day. That’s going to be one of the hard parts for me,” he said. “I’m going to miss showing up to work every day and getting a hug from a kindergartner. Just little things like that.”
Trimmer is going to be a health coach for the Chickasaw Nation’s Unconquered Life program for now. But don’t count out a possible return to high school softball coaching at some point.
“It’s still in me. But right now I’m going focus on being the best at what I’m doing now and see how that goes for me,” he said.
