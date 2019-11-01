There is something to be said for dressing for success.
It could be said of the two couples who demonstrated their highly creative prowess as they dressed for the Halloween Nine Pin No Tap Tournament, held Sunday at the Lazer Zone Family Fun Center.
It was too difficult to choose one winner, so both were commended for their costumes and makeup. Bruce and Ashley Fish dressed as Jack and Sally from “Nightmare before Christmas,” while Shane Tatum and Teeoti Jimenez brought a children’s classic to life with Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf.
Bruce Fish proves the adage “just because it’s possible doesn’t always mean it’s probable” by being the only person to bowl a 300 during the Nine Pin No Tap Tournament. With nine pins counting as a strike, one would think getting the 300 game would be very easy. However, getting the nine pins on the first throw is more difficult than one would think.
I have bowled in many such tournaments and thought, “I can easily get nine pins.” NOT! I think it may have something to do with a state of mind. We try so hard to either get a strike or at least nine pins that we overthink it. And often, the ball veers off the mark many times for a split or some other strange combination.
Nine Pin No Tap tournaments are fun for the seasoned bowler as well as the beginner, with each having the same opportunity to get at least nine pins.
Congratulations to the winners of this event. Everyone who participated helped a very worthwhile cause — our local veterans and their families.
John Roland and Ken Hoyle captured first place, and James Ross and Robbin George finished second. The winner of the 50/50 pot was Kendal Morrison.
While the event was open to everyone and outside bowlers participated, it was great to see bowlers from the leagues at the Lazer Zone place and do so well.
According to Hoyle, there is another opportunity for bowling to help another well-deserving charity later this month. The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Pontotoc County is sponsoring a bowling tournament fundraiser at the Lazer Zone starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m.
The Relay for Life tournament will consist of two-person teams, any age. Entry fee is $25 per person and includes shoe rental and three games. Prizes will be given for first, second and third places. There will also be door prizes at the end of the tournament.
Hoyle encourages league bowlers to sign up and participate for the good cause.
“Team captains, this is a great chance for an easy fundraiser to kick off your team’s fundraising efforts this year. Every team that participates with at least one team will earn a percentage of the proceeds towards their team totals,” he said. “We’ll also have a table with information to help those battling cancer, and additional donations will be accepted on site that day. This is a good chance to have someone sponsor your team, maybe someone unable to participate in Relay for Life but wants to help.”
To register, contact Hoyle at the Lazer Zone by phone at (580) 332-4855 or by email at ken.hoyle@chickasaw.net. Teams can also register with Pam Kanuch at (580) 272-7594 or pam.kanuch@chickasaw.net.
Good bowling, everyone. Remember to get that extra hour of sleep this weekend (turn those clocks back) and stay warm. I think we will have an early winter. Brr ...
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 10 of 36)
1 Split Decision 29
2 KaCee Bar 27
3 Snap On 23
4 Native Strikers 22
5 Misfits 22
6 NAPA 22
7 B&S Construction 21
8 Gutter Done 20
9 The Bowling Stones 20
10 Rob’s ProShop 19
11 Tatum Trucking 19
12 Splitz & Giggles 19
13 The Replacements 18
14 Strike-A-Lacka 15
15 Spare Me 13
16 The Gutter Gang 11
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Native Strikers – 794, Misfits – 746, Snap On — 732.
Scratch series team: Native Strikers – 2263, Misfits – 2099, Snap On — 2030.
Men’s scratch game: James Ross – 247, Bruce Fish – 236, Joe Thomas — 235.
Men’s scratch series: Bruce Fish – 674, Joe Thomas – 670, Robbin George — 643.
Women’s scratch game: Janet Lowery – 190, Skye Buck – 188, Teeoti Jimenez – 177.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 497, Janet Lowery – 491, Lisa John – 473.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 10 of 36)
1 Ben’s TV 30
2 R2D2 and C 27
3 Rob’s ProShop 19
4 D’JAVu 20
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 19
6 Misfits 18
7 Pin Pals 17
8 Ghost Team 0
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Ben’s TV – 700, Rob’s ProShop – 642, R2D2 and C — 631.
Scratch series team: Ben’s TV – 1982, R2D2 and C - 1817 Rob’s Pro Shop – 1750.
Men’s scratch game: Randy Goodman - 254, Josh Dean – 244, Kelley Brown — 225.
Men’s scratch series: Josh Dean – 658, Randy Goodman – 658, Kelley Brown — 609.
Women’s scratch game: Amy Adams – 183, Hannah Rose – 178, Teeoti Jimenez — 168.
Women’s scratch series: Hannah Rose – 459, Teeoti Jimenez – 452, Sherry Walton — 428.
