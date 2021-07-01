Trenity, Trayson prove two Millers are better than one

Without question, Trenity Miller of Byng and Trayson Miller of Roff had outstanding senior athletic seasons last year.
And they just happen to be first cousins.
What are the odds that a pair of cousins — especially with one being a female athlete and the other being a male athlete — would both become All-Staters during their simultaneous senior campaigns?
Check.
Even more unbelievable is the fact that both players were All-Staters in two different sports. Trenity was named an All-Stater in fastpitch softball and tennis. Trayson earned the honor in both baseball and basketball.
Pretty cool, huh?
But wait, there’s more.
Trenity was recently named the Jim Thorpe high school tennis Player of the Year. Not to be outdone, Trayson was presented with the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Class B Baseball Player of the Year award.
“I can’t imagine that happening very often,” said Trent Miller, Trenity’s father and an administrator at Byng High School. “You have first cousins graduating the same year from the same area and both earning those honors is special and unique.”
Special honors for special athletes. Congrats Millers.
