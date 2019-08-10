Tre Norwood's status up in the air with Sooners

NORMAN — Multiple outlets are reporting Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood has suffered a knee injury and it’s unclear whether he’ll return this season.
Reporters saw Norwood leaving practice Tuesday on crutches. OU didn’t offer a statement on his status, and a source close to the junior defensive back declined to elaborate on his injury situation when contacted by The Transcript.
Norwood reportedly suffered the injury Monday. Media was allowed into that practice for 20 minutes during the early portion, during which Norwood was dressed out.
Norwood has spent time at safety, nickelback and corner during two seasons at OU. He played safety toward the end of last season.
He has made 19 starts with the Sooners. His absence would likely force players to shuffle around the secondary and put more focus on underclassmen like Jamal Morris and Jeremiah Criddell.
• Heated situation: The humid conditions of late summer in Charlottesville, Virginia, are no picnic. R.J. Proctor experienced those playing at the University of Virginia.
But this has been something else.
Excessive heat and poor air quality — temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees the past two days — have forced OU to hold two consecutive night practices.
“I like this. It reminds me of games on Saturday nights,” said Proctor, a graduate transfer competing for a spot on the offensive line. “Being at night is way, way better. It’s cool. At Virginia, I don’t know what it is, but here, this heat is outstanding … They told me it would be about 105 today and I was like ‘what?’ That’s unheard of in Virginia.”
• The offense is in: How much of the offense can OU really put in without knowing who its starting quarterback is?
“All of it,” said Shane Beamer, assistant coach for offense. “I don’t think there’s anything one quarterback can do that one can’t do.”
Jalen Hurts, Tanner Mordecai and Spencer Rattler are competing for the job. Hurts hasn’t spoken to media since practice began last Saturday.
Mordecai played in four games a year ago and started in the spring game, so he’s no mystery.
Rattler drew a Patrick Mahomes comparison from CeeDee Lamb on Tuesday, but the freshman has also had his rookie mistakes too, Lamb added.
“We’ve added some things since last year, obviously, with Kyler gone, knowing it was going to be a different quarterback. But we probably would have made some of those changes anyways,” Beamer said. “Things we’ve implemented and added, trying to stay ahead of defenses we’re facing. But I don’t think there’s anything we feel limited putting in right now.”
• Anderson back: Former OU running back Rodney Anderson, who had been on the Physically Unable to Perform List, was activated by the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday.
Anderson tore his ACL against UCLA last September. He declared early for the NFL Draft and was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals. He’s trying to find a spot on the 53-man roster as a reserve.
