Tre Bradford's departure another hurdle for Oklahoma running backs

NORMAN — Lincoln Riley didn’t mince words about Tre Bradford’s departure from the team.
“On that one, we swung and we obviously missed and we made a mistake,” Riley said.
The OU Daily first reported that Bradford, a running back transfer from Louisiana State during the offseason, departed the team last week after missing two practices. He officially reentered the transfer portal yesterday, and the expectation is he will return to LSU.
It’s another blow to a running back room that has seen its fair share of issues this year.
Bradford’s departure marks the fourth running back the Sooners have lost this season. The team dismissed Seth McGowan and Mikey Henderson during the offseason due to felony charges stemming from an alleged armed robbery on April 15. Marcus Major was reportedly declared ineligible to play this season due to academic issues.
But Bradford’s departure so late into fall camp is especially tough for the Sooners, as he was expected to be the third running back on the depth chart behind Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray.
So after transferring to Oklahoma, why would Bradford decide to leave right before the team’s first game?
Even Riley isn’t sure.
“I would love to explain what happened... I really don’t have an explanation,” Riley said on Tuesday. “It was a strange situation. It’s part of the deal with the transfer portal. and then even in a COVID year, you’re bringing in some people that you flat out know less about. [You can] do all the homework you want, you just don’t know.
“You look at the whole group of transfers that we brought in, I mean, again, from buy-in and culture guys and guys doing the right thing, we’ve added a tremendous percentage. But we missed on this one. I mean, we just flat out did.”
Riley may never know for sure. But for now, the team must adapt to another change in the running back room.
Bradford’s departure leaves the Sooners with four running backs. In addition to Brooks and Gray, the Sooners have redshirt sophomore Todd Hudson and redshirt junior Jaden Knowles.
While Brooks and Gray have long been expected to see the bulk of the running back carries, Riley didn’t rule out Hudson and Knowles seeing opportunities, too.
“[I’ve] been really impressed with Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson. Even before the latest departure, both of those two were certainly going to play for us. No question about it,” Riley said. “I’m excited for those guys. We’ve got four [running backs] we feel good about.”
The Sooners could also turn to some non-running back options like H-back Jeremiah Hall for carries. But without Bradford, it puts more pressure on Brooks and Gray to play well.
“It certainly makes sense that they could have an opportunity to both be very productive,” Riley said. “[It might be] closer back to the Samaje Perine/Joe Mixon days when we got both of those guys involved. We’ll rely heavily on those two, no doubt about it.”
It sounds like Gray is ready for the challenge, too.
“You definitely have to step it up. You have to be on your toes. You have to go harder in practice,” Gray said. “You know you’ve got to take care of your body after practice. You’ve got to make sure that when you’re in, you’ve got to do what you’re supposed to do. Me and Kennedy have to make sure that we’re on our toes, we’re not missing a beat.”
It’s been a tough year for the Sooners running backs, with Bradford’s departure marking the latest hurdle for the team.
But the team still has its top two guys, and the confidence from Riley that they can move forward.
“It went from being maybe the deepest position on the team to honestly taking a lot of unexpected hits. That’s part of it,” Riley said. “Of any position group on the team, this was probably the one most built to weather it.”
Oklahoma hosts Tulane at 11 a.m. today at Owen Field in Norman.
